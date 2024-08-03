Tensions rise as Soweto taxis and e-hailing cabs clash

E-hailing drivers attacked by taxi operators in Soweto, reigniting a long-standing feud over territory at Jabulani Mall.

A spate of renewed violence and attacks between e-hailing operators and the taxi industry in Soweto has reignited a long-standing territorial feud.

The friction between these two sectors erupted on Thursday, when taxi operators allegedly attacked e-hailing drivers at Jabulani Mall.

Concern that antagonism is spreading

Melithemba Mnguni, secretary of the E-Hailing Partners Council, said they are concerned the antagonism is spreading.

“It seems to be very organised. But the threats have been there before.

“The incident that took place yesterday was not an impromptu thing.

“It’s something that was planned. There was a letter from the association stating they will be removing e-hailing drivers.

“It’s organised and it’s different. Our fear is that a lot of harassment, breaking of cars and extortion that has begun will continue,” he said.

E-hailing operator in Soweto Freddy Chauke said the latest incident was linked to Soweto Taxi Services and Witwatersrand African Taxi Owners Association (Wata) over their presence inside the mall.

‘Situation is tense’

“The situation is tense. The mall has been declared a no-go zone because the taxi industry has always intimidated us.

“They are implementing their own law and we have allowed the taxi industry to have a lot of power because we fear violence.

“The taxi industry makes things difficult for us,” Chauke said.

E-hailing drivers operate inside the Jabulani Mall during peak hours and busy days.

“They claim we are taking their business, but how?

“We offer different services and we are all trying to make money for our families. We are failed by mall management.

“When these taxi people smash and vandalise the car, you are liable to repair it, otherwise the e-hailing platforms blocks your profile, and that’s a double loss – expenses that were never there,” Chauke said.

E-hailing drivers forced to convert to Shesha

Reports indicate that Uber and Bolt drivers in Gauteng are being forced to convert to the Shesha app.

If Uber and Bolt drivers are found transporting passengers, it is reported that they are illegally “arrested” and fined.

According to Mnguni, these incidents have been reported in Tembisa and Kempton Park.

“It’s a new phenomenon.

“When they apprehend those drivers, they require you to download the Shesha app and buy the Shesha sticker,” he said.

Wata distances themselves from allegations

Wata spokesperson Hamilton Miya distanced the association from the assault allegations.

However, he confirmed that they released a letter stating they do not want e-hailing drivers inside the mall as per discussions with mall management.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law the amended National Land Transport Act 5 of 2009, which paves the way for the regulation of e-hailing services in the country.