Vavi calls on taxi industry to protect Uber and Bolt drivers from Shesha drivers

Uber drivers are sometimes "arrested" for taking trips in certain areas.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has appealed to the taxi industry to ensure that Uber and Bolt drivers are not harassed by their members.

This comes after reports of Uber and Bolt drivers being intimidated by members of the taxi industry who would allegedly harass them while dropping off or picking up customers at malls and in certain areas.

Shesha vs Uber and Bolt

The drivers would also be forced to stop using their apps and start using the Shesha app which is a domestic e-hailing app linked to the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the National Taxi Alliance (NTA).

“Saftu calls on the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and National Taxi Alliance (NTA) as the shareholders of the company (Shesha) to discipline and permanently block those Shesha drivers who are found to be engaged in the intimidation, harassment and extortion of Bolt and Uber drivers,” Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said.

According to Vavi, Bolt and Uber drivers would sometimes be unlawfully fined by individuals linked to the taxi industry and sometimes arrested and placed in unofficial prisons.

“In the case that Uber and Bolt drivers are found transporting passengers, it is reported that they are illegally “arrested” fines ranging between R1 500 and R15 000 are demanded from them,” he said.

Vavi said government and law enforcement agencies should ensure that all e-hailing drivers are safe regardless of which app they are using.

“SAFTU is appalled by the lax attitude of the government to the violence and harassment that has plagued the e-hailing industry, in which other taxi operators have attacked, extorted and killed e-hailing drivers,” he said,

Over the years the South African taxi industry has become known for its dominance over the transport market in most big cities.

However, Vavi said he believed in fair competition in the transport industry.

“Government must enforce its laws to protect its liberal constitution. It cannot establish a constitutional premise for free trade, and then fail to protect people who are exercising such rights,” he said.