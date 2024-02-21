Business

By Chulumanco Mahamba and Nicholas Zaal

1 minute read

21 Feb 2024

01:27 pm

LIVE UPDATES: Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers budget speech

Get updates from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech right here.

Finance Minster Enoch Godongwana Budget speech 2024

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana during the 2024 State of the Nation Address (Sona) at Cape Town City Hall on 8 February, 2024 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his budget speech for 2024 on Wednesday.

Godongwana will be expected to provide answers on how the country will find funds to provide critical services, while also decrease its ballooning debt levels.

South Africans will want to know how the finances of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) such as Eskom and Transnet will be dealt with.

The finance minister is also expected to detail how the National Health Insurance (NHI) will be funded as well as other potential tax increases.

Follow the live updates here:

