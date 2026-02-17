There’s a black mamba in my cupboard: Two venomous snake callouts in one day

A black mamba found inside the bedroom and a pair of boomslangs discovered in a garden on Monday.

A black mamba was safely removed from a home on Sunkist Drive in Redhill, KZN, on Monday after a resident discovered the snake in the bedroom.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the unit was called to assist after the alarming find.

“A resident made the discovery,” said Balram, adding that Reaction Officer Bryson Bisnath was immediately dispatched to the scene.

On arrival, Bisnath found the mamba concealed inside the wardrobe.

“The officer located a black mamba measuring approximately two metres in length inside the wardrobe,” Balram said.

The snake was captured and removed from the property without incident.

Black mamba captured. Image: Rusa/Facebook

Boomslang pair found in garden

Earlier that day, Rusa had been called out by a resident on Knightsbridge Road in Parkgate, KZN.

The resident who had spotted two snakes on the property. Balram said Bisnath was again sent to investigate.

“Upon arrival, the Officer identified the snakes as two boomslangs.”

The reptiles were found in the back garden of the residence, and both were safely captured without incident.

“The snakes were identified as a male and female, measuring approximately 1.6 metres and 1.4 metres in length respectively,” Balram said.

Permitted to act

Balram explained that the reaction unit holds a permit issued by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife authorising its officers to capture, temporarily possess, keep in captivity, release and translocate certain species of reptiles, amphibians and vertebrates.

He emphasised that the unit operates strictly within legal boundaries.

“No protected animals will be disposed of in any manner without prior approval from the Local District Conservation Officer,” he said.

