The Voice star Ifunanya Nwangene dies after snake bite while sleeping

Two snakes were removed from the singer's apartment.

Singer Ifunanya Nwangene, who appeared on The Voice Nigeria, has died after being bitten by a snake.

The 26-year-old died following the incident at her home in Abuja, Nigeria, on Saturday.

Sam Ezugwu, leader of the Amemuso Choir, of which Nwangene was a member, said she was bitten on the wrist by a cobra while she was sleeping.

Footage circulating on social media shows a snake handler removing a snake from her apartment. Ezugwu said two snakes were removed.

In a Facebook post, Ezugwu said Nwangene died in his arms.

“I am broken into pieces. Don’t tell me to be strong; I cannot be strong. I helplessly watched her die in my arms, and for the first time, I couldn’t come through for her. I feel so dead,” he wrote.

Nwangene’s close friend, Paschal Nworgu, told CNN that she was first rushed to a nearby clinic, where she was informed that there was no antivenom available.

Nworgu said he arrived at the Federal Medical Centre in Jabi with Ezugwu around noon on Saturday, about two hours after receiving a WhatsApp message from Nwangene saying she had been bitten by a snake.

“She was not talking. She was only giving hand gestures,” Nworgu said.

ALSO READ: ‘A profound loss not only for the entertainment industry’: Tributes continue to pour in for Njinji

Severe neurotoxic complications

The Federal Medical Centre issued a statement on Sunday confirming that Nwangene was admitted with severe neurotoxic complications.

“Our medical staff provided immediate and appropriate treatment, including resuscitation efforts, intravenous fluids, intranasal oxygen, and the administration of polyvalent snake antivenom,” the hospital said.

The hospital said her condition deteriorated shortly before she was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit.

It said cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other life-saving measures were performed, but she could not be revived.

“We stand by the quality of care and dedication our team demonstrates daily. The claims of non-availability of anti-snake venom and inadequate response are unfounded and do not reflect the reality of the situation,” the statement read.

Federal Medical Centre, Jabi has issued a press statement clarifying recent events surrounding the tragic passing of Late Ifunanya Lucy Nwagene following complications from a snake bite.



We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this loss. FMC… pic.twitter.com/qjnT2Vdo3N — Federal Ministry of Health, NIGERIA (@Fmohnigeria) February 1, 2026

NOW READ: ‘I look forward to inspiring young men’: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu becomes Garnier’s first male Sub-Saharan Africa ambassador