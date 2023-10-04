These are the jobs that can get you a critical skills visa in SA
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: GCIS
Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has gazetted the skills or qualifications needed for a critical skills visa or permanent residence in South Africa.
A critical skills visa is not a work-seekers visa. All those who are applying must have an offer of employment from their employer that is verifiable, and have a good standing with the Department of Labour.
University lecturers must specify the classification of their education subject matter. Engineering applicants need to be registered with a SAQA professional body as “candidates” and work under the supervision of a qualified professional, where applicable.
These are the jobs that can qualify you for a critical skills visa:
- Policy and planning manager
- Corporate general manager (medium enterprises or larger)
- Programme or project manager
- Quality systems manager
- Customer service manager (business process outsourcing sector
- Research and development manager
- Manufacturing operations manager
- Engineering manager
- Supply and distribution manager
- Chief information officer
- Data management manager
- Environmental manager
- Call or contact the centre manager
- Physicist
- Climate change scientist
- Chemist
- Geologist
- Geophysicist
- Materials scientist
- Mineralogist
- Hydrologist
- Oceanographer
- Actuary
- General biologist
- Biotechnologist
- Microbiologist
- Zoologist
- Agricultural scientist
- Food and beverage scientist
- Conservation scientist
- Environmental scientist
- Industrial Engineer
- Industrial engineering technologist
- Civil engineer
- Civil engineering technologist
- Mechanical engineer
- Aeronautical engineer
- Aeronautical engineering technologist
- Naval architect
- Chemical engineer
- Chemical engineering technologist
- Mining engineer
- Metallurgist
- Biomedical engineer
- Quantity surveyor
- Agricultural engineering technologist
- Electrical engineering technologist
- Energy engineer
- Energy engineering technologist
- Electronics engineer
- Architect
- Urban and regional planner
- Multimedia designer
- Specialist nurse educator
- University Lecturer-senior lecturer
- FET phase school teacher(Grades 10-12) only STEM subjects
- Tax Professional
- External auditor
- Forensic accountant
- Investment Analyst
- Investment manager
- Investment advisor
- Business development officer
- Policy Analyst
- Corporate treasurer
- Organisational risk manager
- Internal Auditor
- Occupational instructor(air traffic space)
- Market reserach analyst
- ICT systems analyst
- Data scientist
- Software Developer
- Programmer Analyst
- Developer programmer
- Multimedia Specialist
- Applications programmer
- Computers quality assurance analyst
- Computer network and systems engineer
- Network analyst
- ICT security specialist
- Economist
- Chemistry technician
- Town planning technician
- Electronic engineering technician
- Mechanical engineering technician
- Draughtsperson
- Air traffic controller
- Inbound contact centre consultant(with first language speaking and translating capabilities in German, Swiss,Flemish,Greek, Swedish,Danish, Italian, Dutch, Spanish,Mandarin and French)
- Outbound contact centre consultant(with first language speaking and translating capabilities in German, Swiss,Flemish,Greek, Swedish,Danish, Italian, Dutch, Spanish,Mandarin and French)
- Air-conditioning and refrigeration mechanic
- Metal Machinist
- Millwright
- Mechatronics technician
- Lift mechanic
- Electrical equipment mechanic
- Transportation electrician
- Instrument Mechanician(Instrumentation and process control)
- Dentist- specialist community dentistry
- Dentist- specialist maxiollo and oral pathology
- Dentist- specialist maxiollo and oral surgery
- Dentist-specialist oral medicine and periodontics
- Dentist-specialist prosthodontics
- Medical practitioner- specialist anaesthesiology
- Medical practitioner- specialist cardiothoracic surgery
- Medical practitioner- specialist clinical pharmacology
- Medical practitioner – public health
- Medical practitioner- specialist dermatologyMedical practitioner- specialist diagnostic radiology
- Medical practitioner- specialist emergency medicine
- Medical practitioner- specialist neurology
- Medical practitioner- specialist neurosurgery
- Medical practitioner- a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology
- Medical practitioner- specialist ophthalmology
- Medical practitioner- specialist orthopaedics
- Medical practitioner- specialist otorhinolaryngology
- Medical practitioner- specialist paediatrics
- Medical practitioner- specialist pathology(anatomical)
- Medical practitioner- specialist pathology (chemical)
- Medical practitioner- specialist pathology (forensic)
- Medical practitioner- specialist pathology (haematological)
- Medical practitioner- specialist pathology (microbiological)
- Medical practitioner- specialist pathology(virological)
- Medical practitioner- specialist in plastic and reconstructive surgery
- Medical practitioner- specialist psychiatry
- Medical practitioner- specialist radiation oncology
- Medical practitioner- specialist surgery
- Medical practitioner- specialist urology
- Registered nurse- intensive/critical care nursing
- Registered nurse- mental health (psychiatric) nursing
- Registered nurse- peri-operative nursing(theatre technique)
- Registered nurse- emergency nursing (trauma)
- Registered nurse-child nursing
- Registered nurse- midwife
- Industrial pharmacist
- Veterinary Nurse
Read the document below to find out more about each job, minimum qualifications, and certification needed.
Critical skills work Visa
Critical skills work Visas are issued for a period not exceeding five years and to apply for one you must submit the following:
- A duly completed application form signed by yourself, the applicant.
- A passport valid for no less than 30 days after the expiry of Payment of the prescribed fee.
- A vaccination certificate, if required by the Act.
- Proof of financial means to cover envisaged living expenses in the Republic until you receive a salary. This should be in the form of:
- bank statements
- cash available,
- or travellers’ cheques
- A cash deposit equivalent to the value of a return or an undertaking from the employer
- Medical and radiology reports
- A police clearance certificate from each country in which you resided for 12 months or longer since the age of 18 years
- Proof of application for a certificate of registration with the accredited professional body, council or board recognized by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).
- Proof of evaluation of the foreign qualification/s by SAQA translated by a sworn translator into one of the official languages of the Republic.
- Proof of employment within 12 months after obtaining a Critical skills work visa in the form of an employment contract specifying the occupation and capacity in which the foreigner shall be employed.
