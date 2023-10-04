These are the jobs that can get you a critical skills visa in SA

Remember, a critical skills visa is not a work-seekers visa.

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has gazetted the skills or qualifications needed for a critical skills visa or permanent residence in South Africa.

A critical skills visa is not a work-seekers visa. All those who are applying must have an offer of employment from their employer that is verifiable, and have a good standing with the Department of Labour.

University lecturers must specify the classification of their education subject matter. Engineering applicants need to be registered with a SAQA professional body as “candidates” and work under the supervision of a qualified professional, where applicable.

These are the jobs that can qualify you for a critical skills visa:

Policy and planning manager

Corporate general manager (medium enterprises or larger)

Programme or project manager

Quality systems manager

Customer service manager (business process outsourcing sector

Research and development manager

Manufacturing operations manager

Engineering manager

Supply and distribution manager

Chief information officer

Data management manager

Environmental manager

Call or contact the centre manager

Physicist

Climate change scientist

Chemist

Geologist

Geophysicist

Materials scientist

Mineralogist

Hydrologist

Oceanographer

Actuary

General biologist

Biotechnologist

Microbiologist

Zoologist

Agricultural scientist

Food and beverage scientist

Conservation scientist

Environmental scientist

Industrial Engineer

Industrial engineering technologist

Civil engineer

Civil engineering technologist

Mechanical engineer

Aeronautical engineer

Aeronautical engineering technologist

Naval architect

Chemical engineer

Chemical engineering technologist

Mining engineer

Metallurgist

Biomedical engineer

Quantity surveyor

Agricultural engineering technologist

Electrical engineering technologist

Energy engineer

Energy engineering technologist

Electronics engineer

Architect

Urban and regional planner

Multimedia designer

Specialist nurse educator

University Lecturer-senior lecturer

FET phase school teacher(Grades 10-12) only STEM subjects

Tax Professional

External auditor

Forensic accountant

Investment Analyst

Investment manager

Investment advisor

Business development officer

Policy Analyst

Corporate treasurer

Organisational risk manager

Internal Auditor

Occupational instructor(air traffic space)

Market reserach analyst

ICT systems analyst

Data scientist

Software Developer

Programmer Analyst

Developer programmer

Multimedia Specialist

Applications programmer

Computers quality assurance analyst

Computer network and systems engineer

Network analyst

ICT security specialist

Economist

Chemistry technician

Town planning technician

Electronic engineering technician

Mechanical engineering technician

Draughtsperson

Air traffic controller

Inbound contact centre consultant(with first language speaking and translating capabilities in German, Swiss,Flemish,Greek, Swedish,Danish, Italian, Dutch, Spanish,Mandarin and French)

Outbound contact centre consultant(with first language speaking and translating capabilities in German, Swiss,Flemish,Greek, Swedish,Danish, Italian, Dutch, Spanish,Mandarin and French)

Air-conditioning and refrigeration mechanic

Metal Machinist

Millwright

Mechatronics technician

Lift mechanic

Electrical equipment mechanic

Transportation electrician

Instrument Mechanician(Instrumentation and process control)

Dentist- specialist community dentistry

Dentist- specialist maxiollo and oral pathology

Dentist- specialist maxiollo and oral surgery

Dentist-specialist oral medicine and periodontics

Dentist-specialist prosthodontics

Medical practitioner- specialist anaesthesiology

Medical practitioner- specialist cardiothoracic surgery

Medical practitioner- specialist clinical pharmacology

Medical practitioner – public health

Medical practitioner- specialist dermatologyMedical practitioner- specialist diagnostic radiology

Medical practitioner- specialist emergency medicine

Medical practitioner- specialist neurology

Medical practitioner- specialist neurosurgery

Medical practitioner- a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology

Medical practitioner- specialist ophthalmology

Medical practitioner- specialist orthopaedics

Medical practitioner- specialist otorhinolaryngology

Medical practitioner- specialist paediatrics

Medical practitioner- specialist pathology(anatomical)

Medical practitioner- specialist pathology (chemical)

Medical practitioner- specialist pathology (forensic)

Medical practitioner- specialist pathology (haematological)

Medical practitioner- specialist pathology (microbiological)

Medical practitioner- specialist pathology(virological)

Medical practitioner- specialist in plastic and reconstructive surgery

Medical practitioner- specialist psychiatry

Medical practitioner- specialist radiation oncology

Medical practitioner- specialist surgery

Medical practitioner- specialist urology

Registered nurse- intensive/critical care nursing

Registered nurse- mental health (psychiatric) nursing

Registered nurse- peri-operative nursing(theatre technique)

Registered nurse- emergency nursing (trauma)

Registered nurse-child nursing

Registered nurse- midwife

Industrial pharmacist

Veterinary Nurse

Read the document below to find out more about each job, minimum qualifications, and certification needed.

Critical skills work Visa

Critical skills work Visas are issued for a period not exceeding five years and to apply for one you must submit the following: