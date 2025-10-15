These are the Sassa social grants payment dates for November

Here's when you can collect your Sassa social grant next month.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will disburse social grants to beneficiaries in the first week of November.

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons’ Pension Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up, and Grant-in-Aid.

Sassa grant payment dates:

Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 4 November 2025

Disability Grant – Wednesday, 5 November 2025

Children’s Grants – Thursday, 6 November 2025

Sassa grant amounts:

Old Age (60-74 years) and Disability grants – R2 315;

Old Age (75+ years) Grant – R2 335;

War Veterans Grant – R2 315;

Care Dependency Grant – R2 315;

Child Support Grant – R560;

Foster Care Grant – R1 250;

SRD Grant – R370

Sassa hails progress

Sassa has reported significant improvements in performance and service delivery during the 2024/2025 financial year, with the Department of Social Development (DSD) attributing the progress to strengthened leadership and a renewed focus on stabilising the sector.

Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe lauded her department, Sassa and the National Development Agency (NDA) for “turning the tide and improving the performance of the sector.”

Tolashe said her team worked hard to “facilitate and enhance services to the needy and put food on the tables of many vulnerable households, whilst protecting the dignity of children and the elderly.”

She credited the improved performance to her decision to fill critical posts and ensure that “the sector delivers on its core mandate.”

Over 28 million people benefit from grants

Tolashe said the social assistance programme had its “largest expansion yet,” reaching over 28 million eligible individuals. This includes 13.1 million children who benefited from the Child Support Grant and 4.1 million elderly people receiving the Old Age Grant.

In total, Sassa spent R267 billion on social grants, including the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, which benefited more than nine million people.

The number of regular social grant beneficiaries increased slightly from 19.1 million in March 2024 to 19.2 million in March 2025.

Challenges remain

Despite the improvements, Tolashe acknowledged that challenges persist. She said Sassa would continue to engage directly with communities through its Integrated Community Outreach Programme to improve customer experience.

“I have travelled across the country and listened to customers and frontline employees,” said Tolashe. “I have directed the CEO and his team to analyse the issues raised by communities, prepare responses, and provide timely feedback.”

She urged Sassa “not to rest on its laurels” but to keep finding “sophisticated ways to improve its services to the people.”

