Tissue expander surgery brings hope to young burn victim

A partnership between AngloGold Ashanti and Smile Foundation have helped with multiple projects to give children hope.

Mangaliso Thobejane underwent surgery at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto this weekend. Picture: Supplied

When four-year-old toddler Mangaliso Thobejane played with his sibling at the family home in 2016, little did he know that a search for a tennis ball behind a running washing machine, would lead to a tragic accident – enduring severe burn wounds after being electrocuted by exposed wiring.

Mangaliso was rushed to Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Ekurhuleni’s Vosloorus township, where he received treatment for a month before being transferred to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, where doctors performed emergency flap surgery to cover an exposed portion of his scalp.

The life-saving procedure left him with a noticeable bald patch – a painful reminder of the trauma he suffered.

Revolutionary surgery

Mangaliso underwent tissue expander surgery last week to encourage hair regrowth and scalp restoration, thanks to sponsorship by AngloGold Ashanti, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital specialist medical team and the Smile Foundation.

The innovative plastic surgery technique involves placing a silicone balloon expander beneath the skin near the affected area.

The balloon is gradually inflated over time, gently stretching the overlying skin and stimulating the growth of new tissue.

The technique will allow doctors to restore the affected area, enabling Mangaliso to regain a natural appearance and restored confidence.

Humanitarian partnerships

The Smile Week initiative also provided life-changing plastic and reconstructive surgeries to 15 children, with procedures ranging from cleft lip and palate repairs, to complex post-burn reconstruction.

AngloGold Ashanti said: “The company is deeply committed to making a lasting positive difference in South African communities.

“This Smile Week provided a valuable opportunity to witness the Smile Foundation’s impactful work firsthand. We are proud to contribute towards transforming the children’s lives.”

According to Smile Foundation CEO Tarri Parfitt, the organisation has over the last 25 years, helped more than 5 200 children and their families.

“This was not just with the surgeries, we have also provided psycho-social support, speech therapy, transport for families and entertainment for children,” said Parfitt.

“We operate in 14 academic hospitals in six provinces and we are about to add Limpopo as a seventh province by next year,” Parfitt explained.

Through partnerships with hospitals, corporate sponsors and volunteers, the foundation has helped “restore hope and dignity to children and their families across the country”.

