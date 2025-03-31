Erykah Badu seemingly mocks the rise of the BBL with outfit at music event

Badu’s knitted onesie outfit - with its exaggerated buttocks and pronounced bosom - seemed to be a shot at the rise of BBLs.

Singer-songwriter Erykah Badu’s outfit was one of the leading talking points at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 event in Los Angeles. This was because it seemingly mocked the rise of the Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgeries.

Often a person who contributes her social commentary through her art, Badu’s knitted onesie outfit — with its exaggerated buttocks and pronounced bosom — seemed to be a shot at the rise of BBLs.

Badu, who performed and received the Icon Award on the night, is yet to confirm whether the outfit was indeed a caricature of young women’s obsession with the procedure.

However, regardless of whether the 54-year-old’s outfit was intended as social commentary, one can’t deny the rise of BBLs, both here in South Africa and internationally.

A BBL is a cosmetic surgery that reshapes and enhances the buttocks by transferring fat from other areas of the body. Brazilian doctor Ivo Pitanguy pioneered the surgery in the 1960s.

In the last few years, the European country of Turkey has been a preferred destination for many seeking surgery. This is due to its lower costs, skilled surgeons, and high-quality medical facilities.

BBLs in South Africa

The rise in popularity of BBLs in South Africa seems inevitable, with numerous Mzansi influencers undergoing the procedure.

DJ and influencer Sithelo Shozi is one of the advocates of the BBL. When you Google her name, one of the suggested texts by the internet search engine is “Shozi before and after BBL”.

Shozi underwent her BBL procedure in 2022, and after the procedure, she explained her decision through Instagram stories.

“I wish we’d retract the surgery stigma we seem to pass on. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with giving yourself a makeover,” she wrote at the time.

“It’s really each to their own when it comes to such and after three kids, this was the best decision and best reward I could’ve given myself.”

Another South African that didn’t deny themselves the opportunity to alter their looks was actress and influencer Lerato Nxumalo, who had a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction.

Nxumalo, who portrayed the character of Mpumi Cele on Lingashoni and medical intern Dr. Luthuli on Durban Gen, documented her journey to Turkey for the surgery.

“So guys, it is before the surgery, I just saw the doctor. He did some markings and I must say, I’m feeling a little bit calmer that what I was in the morning. I’m hopeful that everything is gonna go well and I cannot wait to see the results,” said Nxumalo on her YouTube channel.

Another influencer who has confirmed undergoing the procedure is Inno Morolong. She had a liposuction and a tummy tuck, which reportedly cost more than R50 000. Controversial influencer Cyan Boujee has had more than one BBL surgery.

“I just want to try everything that makes me happy. I don’t care much about opinions and judgments. I do what makes me happy. I don’t want to make it a norm, it might be my last one,” Cyan Boujee told online publication, ZiMoja in 2024.

Other South African influencers that have confirmed having a BBL include Eva Modika and Xoli Gcabashe.

