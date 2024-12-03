Five most sought-after surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures in 2024

Cosmetic surgery can enhance physical appearance and address concerns that affect body confidence.

The aesthetics industry experienced significant growth in 2024, with an increase in demand for both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments.

Celebrities like Khanyi Mbau, who is no stranger to the industry, are among the individuals who have spent thousands of rands on cosmetic procedures this year.

According to aesthetic medicine specialist, Dr Alek Nikolic, this surge has been driven by technological advancements and shifting beauty standards.

He added that the rise of photo-editing applications and filters has played a notable role in shaping cosmetic trends.

Studies show a correlation between time spent on social media and the desire to undergo cosmetic procedures, with filters playing a role in driving demand for aesthetic treatments.

Dr Nikolic highlighted how social media has contributed to normalising aesthetic enhancements.

“I have noticed that as people become more open about their aesthetic journeys online, the trend of using fewer filters has led to increased transparency about procedures and outcomes, making aesthetic enhancements feel more accessible and acceptable,” he explained.

2024’s most sought-after surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures

Non-surgical

Lip enhancements

Dr. Nikolic shares that this year, people have strived for more natural-looking, fuller lips tailored to complement their facial features.

“Patients are seeking both subtle results and more dramatic enhancements. Whether you want a subtle enhancement or a more dramatic transformation, the focus is on crafting lips that are uniquely yours, but should look natural and fit the ratios of one’s face,” he says.

Non-surgical face lifts

Non-surgical options, like soft tissue fillers and Profhilo, are less invasive and more affordable, and were some of the top trends, according to Dr Nikolic.

“With advancements in injectable techniques, we can achieve significant lifts without using excessive filler, which helps avoid the dreaded ‘pillow face’,” he adds.

Skin smoothing and retexturing

This advanced laser treatment and chemical peel is popular for addressing wrinkles, scars, and uneven skin texture.

Surgical

Natural-looking breast augmentation

According to Dr John Burns, 2024 saw most women prioritise proportional, subtle breast enhancements rather than exaggerated results. The focus is on achieving a balanced and natural look.

The lift & fill facelift

This procedure combines skin tightening with volume restoration, creating youthful and harmonious results.

Dr. Burns explains that the results are softer and more natural, not a pulled-too-tight or gaunt facelift result.

