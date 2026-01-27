TMPD vows action after officers attacked in Winterveldt

The incident followed the discovery of illegal alcohol sales and gambling.

Action will be taken against barbaric and cowardly behaviour following an attack on Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers in Winterveldt at the weekend, said TMPD chief Yolanda Faro.

“TMPD will not tolerate any form of lawlessness. An attack on police officers is an attack on the state itself. We will not hesitate to take action against those who seek to disrupt the peace and order in the City of Tshwane,” she said.

TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba said the incident occurred when officers from region 1 sector 1 in Mabopane were conducting bylaw enforcement operations in the area focused on business compliance on Saturday.

“The officers visited a Pakistani national shop to enforce bylaws when they encountered resistance from the shop owner and another male, who closed and locked themselves inside the shop,” he said.

Mahamba said Tshwane Emergency Services were called in to assist in opening the shop for inspection.

It was discovered that the shop owner was selling alcohol and running an illegal gambling business without the required licences.

“This action led to a violent response from members of the community, who began throwing stones at the officers.

“As a result, three TMPD officers were injured, TMPD vehicles were damaged and tyres were stabbed,” he said.

