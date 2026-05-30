Tracing, tracking and compliance: DCS responds to parole criticism

DCS criticised what it described as unverified claims and anonymous allegations regarding offender reoffending rates.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has rejected claims that it has abandoned efforts to trace parole absconders, saying its community corrections system continues to actively monitor offenders and work with law enforcement agencies to track those who violate their release conditions.

The department was responding to an amaBhungane article that raised concerns about parole absconders, community corrections and offender monitoring.

DCS said public interest in parole supervision and public safety was important, but warned that discussions on the issue should be based on “balance, context and factual accuracy”.

It said several cases referenced in the article had already been addressed publicly through media briefings, operational updates and criminal justice processes involving the South African Police Service (Saps).

Monitoring and tracing parolees

According to the department, Community Corrections, which supervises parolees and probationers, employs 1 764 officials supported by managers across the country.

DCS said it maintains active tracking and tracing capabilities in all regions and no longer uses “archived absconders” as an inactive category.

“Dedicated regional teams continue to strengthen monitoring and re-apprehension efforts. Therefore, any suggestion that the department has abandoned efforts to trace absconders is incorrect,” the department said.

The department explained that parolees and probationers are monitored through office reporting, home visits, employment verification and rehabilitation programmes tailored to individual risk profiles.

Community Corrections officials also conduct daily lock-up functions to account for offenders under supervision, with discrepancies immediately investigated.

To improve accountability, DCS shares details of parolees and probationers, including their release conditions, with nearby police stations and traditional councils.

Families and other relevant stakeholders also receive the contact details of monitoring officials.

Recidivism figures challenged

“The department is concerned by reliance on anonymous allegations and unverified claims regarding recidivism and operational matters,” it said.

The department argued that some figures lacked context and failed to distinguish between technical parole violations, new offences, returns to custody and successful reintegration outcomes.

According to DCS, recidivism is measured based on parolees who commit offences during their parole period before the expiry of their sentence.

Over the past two years, 5 760 parolees reoffended, resulting in a recidivism rate of 10.98%.

“Hence ‘thumb-sucked’ recidivism rates cited without empirical basis remain a serious concern,” the department said.

Overcrowding and parole reforms

DCS said South Africa’s parole system remains a key component of offender rehabilitation, reintegration and efforts to reduce prison overcrowding.

The inmate population currently stands at 168 795, including 106 280 sentenced inmates, 62 092 remand detainees and 423 state patients.

With approved bed space of 107 067, the correctional system is operating at 58% overcrowding.

The department said a further 52 772 parolees and probationers are currently under Community Corrections supervision.

As part of efforts to strengthen the parole system, DCS convened a national parole review summit in September 2025, bringing together criminal justice stakeholders, academics, community organisations, parolees and victims’ representatives.

The summit examined challenges in the parole system and proposed reforms aimed at strengthening rehabilitation, monitoring systems, community corrections and public confidence.

Operational challenges remain

The department acknowledged challenges facing Community Corrections, including budget cuts, limited resources, difficult terrain, security risks in high-crime areas and growing caseloads.

However, it said these issues were being addressed through operational reviews, budget reprioritisation and collaboration with security stakeholders.

DCS also highlighted recent compliance operations in areas including Inanda, Umlazi, Mamelodi and the Cape Flats.

“These operations demonstrate the Department’s commitment to compliance, public safety and offender accountability. No area is regarded as a ‘no-go zone’,” it said.

Operational oversight continues through the National Operations Committee, chaired by National Commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, which receives weekly reports from all regions.

To bolster capacity, the KwaZulu-Natal region received an additional 48 vehicles on 15 May.

DCS maintained that parolees are not left unmonitored and said Community Corrections officials continue to perform supervision duties under often difficult and dangerous conditions.

The department added that the matter of electronic monitoring remains before the courts and could not be discussed further because it is sub judice.