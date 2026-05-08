Massive contraband seizures expose prison security crisis in South Africa

More than 8 000 cellphones and over R100 000 in cash confiscated from inmates across SA.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has revealed the staggering scale of illicit trade within the national prison system following the conclusion of Operation Vala 2025-26.

In a detailed parliamentary response to the EFF’s Nontando Nolutshungu, DCS Minister Pieter Groenewald disclosed that officials confiscated more than 8 000 cellphones and over R100 000 in cash from inmates across the country.

Regional breakdown of illicit items

The search operations uncovered a vast array of illegal items, with specific provinces emerging as hotspots for different types of contraband.

Groenewald said Gauteng recorded the highest number of cellphones and the most cash, with officials seizing 2 321 cellphones and over R37 000 in cash.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal led the country in narcotics seizures, while the Eastern Cape registered the highest number of sharpened objects and improvised weapons.

In the Western Cape, authorities focused on facilities like Pollsmoor and Oudtshoorn, recovering over 21kg of cannabis, 1 010 cellphones, over R5 000 in cash and significant quantities of tik, cocaine and mandrax.

Security breaches and official misconduct

The festive season period between December 2025 and January 2026 saw 12 major security breaches, several of which involved corrupt officials.

Inmate-on-inmate assaults, contraband found on visitors, and an erroneous offender release were included in breaches across Allendale, Pollsmoor and Southern Cape correctional facilities.

At Pollsmoor Medium A, the department dismissed an official in March 2026 after they were caught smuggling contraband, while another official at the female facility faces disciplinary action for allegedly exchanging a cellphone with an inmate.

Additionally, a high-level investigation remains pending at Pollsmoor Medium B following the “erroneous release” of an offender in early December.

In the Southern Cape, the department documented daring attempts by outsiders to scale prison walls to “drop” contraband, leading to the deployment of K-9 units and quad bike patrols.

Infrastructure failures and budgetary constraints

A candid risk assessment included in the reply points to systemic failures that have left correctional centres vulnerable to infiltration.

The department admitted that inadequate perimeter fencing at several sites allows intruders to easily toss illegal goods over the walls.

Furthermore, severe budgetary constraints have paralysed the procurement of critical security technology, such as CCTV cameras, and forced the cancellation of joint search operations with the Saps Anti-Gang Unit.

These physical vulnerabilities are compounded by a chronic shortage of personnel, leaving many facilities operating with “skeleton staff” during high-risk periods.

Security measures

To address these gaps, the DCS has committed to an intensified security posture beyond the formal end of Operation Vala.

The new strategy includes the increased deployment of Emergency Support Teams (EST), particularly at high-risk facilities housing maximum-security and remand detainees.

Authorities have also vowed to implement more rigorous and frequent searches at all entry and exit points to dismantle the internal markets for drugs and technology.