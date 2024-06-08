PICS: Five killed as truck ploughs into crashed car in KZN

It is understood the driver of the car lost control at a bend and crashed into a barrier before the truck drove into it.

Five people have died after a truck and car collided on the M25 in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday afternoon.

“The driver allegedly failed to negotiate a bend and collided with a metal barrier. The car became airborne and landed in the contraflow lane. One occupant was ejected.

“The vehicle was crushed by a truck and trailer that was travelling in the opposite direction,” Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) reported.

Emergency services on the scene

According to an eyewitness, the car was speeding at the time of the incident.

The truck collided with the crashed car. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) The truck pinned the car against a barrier. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA)

Firefighters reportedly pulled four bodies trapped in the wreckage. A fifth was found under another vehicle at the scene.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries.

The car was pinned under the truck. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA)

This is a developing story.