South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Avatar photo

By Kyle Zeeman

Digital News Editor

2 minute read

8 Jun 2024

05:33 pm

PICS: Five killed as truck ploughs into crashed car in KZN

It is understood the driver of the car lost control at a bend and crashed into a barrier before the truck drove into it.

Truck and car crash

A truck collided with a crashed car. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA).

Five people have died after a truck and car collided on the M25 in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday afternoon.

It is understood the driver of the car lost control at a bend and crashed into a barrier before the truck drove into it.

“The driver allegedly failed to negotiate a bend and collided with a metal barrier. The car became airborne and landed in the contraflow lane. One occupant was ejected.

ALSO READ: WATCH: One killed another injured in horrific KZN accident

“The vehicle was crushed by a truck and trailer that was travelling in the opposite direction,” Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) reported.

Emergency services on the scene

According to an eyewitness, the car was speeding at the time of the incident.

The truck collided with the crashed car. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA)
The truck pinned the car against a barrier. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA)

Firefighters reportedly pulled four bodies trapped in the wreckage. A fifth was found under another vehicle at the scene.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries.

The car was pinned under the truck. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA)

This is a developing story.

Read more on these topics

car car accident crash KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) truck

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections Gayton McKenzie pledges to donate 100 percent of R1.27m annual MP salary
Local News Community Chat: Do you spend the weekend giving back to the community?
Elections ‘We can’t share power with the enemy’ − Malema rejects ANC coalition plans
News SAPS bomb squad called to investigate security threat on FlySafair flight
Elections A VIEW OF THE WEEK: It’s getting cold but Ramaphosa won’t be frozen out just yet

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES