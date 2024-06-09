Celebs And Viral

By Enkosi Selane

9 Jun 2024

05:35 pm

Tragedy strikes for musician Shebeshxt as daughter dies in car accident

This is the second serious car accident Shebeshxt has been involved in this year.

Shebeshxt has hit another fan. Picture: Twitter/X

Netizens have shown love and extended their condolences to popular musician, Lehlogonolo Chauke, popularly known as Shebeshxt.

This follows the untimely death of his 9-year-old daughter.

Shebeshxt loses daughter in car accident

The tragic incident occurred on the R37 road next to Smelters Mine in Limpopo on Saturday, while the musician was en route to perform at an ANC Siyanqoba Rally celebration concert.

The celebration concert, scheduled to take place at Zone R Park in Lebowakgomo on Sunday, was set to go ahead as planned, with King Monada and Prince Benza among the performers.

However, the mood is expected to be sombre, as the music community mourns the loss of Shebeshxt’s daughter.

ALSO READ: Northdale residents still reeling in horror after woman’s body found ‘faceless’

The daughter was travelling with Shebeshxt in his Volkswagen Polo, along with two other passengers, when the vehicle collided with a truck and overturned.

The young girl tragically succumbed to her injuries, while the other passenger sustained moderate-to-light injuries.

According to Sunday World, Shebeshxt was treated for serious injuries at the scene before being expedited to the hospital.

ALSO READ: Three children die in devastating Northern Cape fire

Tidimalo Chuene, spokesperson for the transport department in Limpopo, confirmed the accident and stated that the police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the music industry, with fans and fellow artists offering condolences to Shebeshxt and his family.

Trigger warning: Videos depicted in tweets below may considered too graphic for sensitive viewers.

While many shared their condolences, some condemned the taking and sharing of videos of this nature.

One of those sympathizing said “Stop recording people in such situations. How would you feel if it was you, bathong. Askies, Shebe.”

However, one of Shebe’s fans shared different sentiments saying: “Everything must be recorded we are his fans we want to feel his pain too.”

ALSO READ: Police investigate Nebo murder mystery

Second accident

This is the second serious car accident the musician has been involved in this year, following a lucky escape in January when his new Golf GTI was written off.

Four months ago Shebeshxt expressed his gratitude for a second chance at life on social media, sharing images of his mangled vehicle.

“Otherwise, ‘ke rata kereke I’m blessed by G.O.D!’ Thank you Lordddsxhta!” the rapper said in a post.

In April, the rapper treated himself to a brand-new luxury car, proudly sharing a photo of himself receiving the keys at the dealership.

He also posted a snapshot of the receipt, boasting about his hefty cash purchase of R505,674.99, on Facebook.

car accident fatal

