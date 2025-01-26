Truck crash injures three, temporarily closes Eswatini border post

A 32-ton coal truck is believed to have suffered brake failure leading to the truck crashing through 15 vehicles.

The aftermath of the Oshoek border post truck accident. Picture: Supplied / Border Management Authority

The destruction of the Oshoek border post by a runway coal truck has temporarily closed the port of entry.

The 32-ton vehicle crashed through 15 vehicles, two guardhouses and an inspection shelter just before 10.30am on Sunday morning.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) state that the Oshoek border post will remain closed until clearance is given by disaster management teams.

Brake failure

The truck was headed towards the Eswatini border when the vehicle’s brakes are believed to have failed.

A South African Revenue Service (Sars) official, a tourism monitor and the driver of the truck sustained injuries and were transported to a hospital in Eswatini for treatment.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport makes its long-awaited arrival

The truck damaged 10 private vehicles that were stationary at the time, four Sars vehicles and a South African National Defence Force vehicle.

“As a precautionary measure, all operations at Oshoek port of entry have been temporarily suspended to allow for investigations by police and the collection of evidence and photographs from the scene,” stated BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato

“Pending the safety assessments by disaster management teams, the operations at the port will continue to be suspended until the necessary clearance has been issued to ensure the safety of all stakeholders,” he explained.

Alternative ports of entry

Cargo transports and those crossing between South Africa and Eswatini are advised to use the Jeppes, Mahamba and Nerston ports on entry as alternatives while the situation is rectified.

The Lebombo border post between South Africa and Mozambique is another alternative for those travelling from KwaZulu-Natal.

The BMA thanked the Eswatini emergency medical services for their prompt assistance and said further updates will be provided in due course,

“The BMA, in collaboration with Sars and other relevant stakeholders wish the injured colleagues a speedy recovery and are working hard to ensure resumption of services,” the BMA concluded.

NOW READ: Elephant tramples tourist to death in Kruger National Park