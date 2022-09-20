Tshwane buses back on the road after diesel finally delivered

Kgomotso Phooko

The Tshwane Bus Service has resumed normal service after buses couldn’t run on Tuesday morning due to the lack of diesel at the depot.

“The City of Tshwane is delighted to announce that Tshwane Bus Service (TBS) operations have returned to full capacity today following the delivery of fuel which grounded almost half the fleet since yesterday afternoon,” the city said in a statement.

“This morning, at around 11am, the first truck arrived at the TBS depot to deliver diesel. More than 70 buses have already filled up while others are currently queuing to fill up. This morning, the city utilised a different service provider, Engen Filling Station, in Pretoria West, to replenish its fleet with fuel, as a stop-gap measure, to obviate the fuel shortage challenge and to ensure that operations are not severely impacted.

“Tshwane wishes to apologise, once again, to its valued commuters for the inconvenience caused.”

Diesel not delivered

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba warned passengers on Monday that the city’s buses could not run on Tuesday due to diesel not being delivered to its depot.

Commuters were left to use alternative means of transport on Monday and Tuesday morning.

Passenger notice

Please be informed of bus service disruption due to lack of diesel in all our depots. The city is addressing the issue and expecting delivery late in the evening. We sincerely apologise and humbly request that you consider alternative means. @Selbybok— Tshwane Bus Service (@Tshwanebus2) September 19, 2022

EFF visit Tshwane bus depot

Following the suspension of services, officials from the Tshwane region of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) visited the depot on Tuesday.

“This undeniable act of incompetence by the Democratic Alliance (DA), ActionSA and other coalition partners has left thousands of people across the city without transport to school, work hospitals, clinics and other important business of the day,” said EFF Regional Chairperson, Obakeng Ramabodu.

Ramabodu said the EFF will take steps in the Tshwane council to hold those responsible for the temporary suspension of the bus services accountable.

