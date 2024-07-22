Tshwane Emergency Services probing cause of building fire

The fire in Pretoria West is believed to have started in a shop.

Tshwane Emergency Services are probing the cause of a fire that gutted a building early on Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a building fire in Pretoria West which is believed to have started in a shop.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson, Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni, said the cause of the fire has not yet been established.

“The building fire was reported to the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Call Centre (ECC) at about 05:02. Upon arrival, firefighters found a shop well alight and began with firefighting operations.

“Through their swift action they managed to stop the fire that had already spread through the ceiling to the adjacent bakery shop. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported at this incident,” Mnguni said.

Precautions

Mnguni has urged the public to be cautious during winter to ensure the safety and well-being of people, animals and property.

He urged residents never leave an imbawula or coal fire to burn overnight without supervision and extinguish paraffin fires with sand or a fire extinguisher.

“If there is any fire danger exposure to dwellings, like shacks or houses, vegetation or veld fires, dial the toll-free number 107 for emergencies. Burning charcoal produces large amounts of carbon monoxide, so do not leave it in the house when sleeping.

“Never use fuels that are not designed for your heating unit. Unapproved controlled burning must never be carried out (no controlled burning will be approved during this period). Never leave children unattended near a burning candle or fire and make sure all candles are placed in safe candleholders,” Mnguni said.

Illegal connections

Mnguni also warned residents about illegal electricity connection including overloading electrical plugs which can cause a fire.

Mnguni added that the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department will continue to monitor updates by the South African Weather Service and issue further notices where necessary.

