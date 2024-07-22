Two killed in shack fires in Soweto and Orange Farm

The fires come when many South Africans rely heavily on heating devices to stay warm during winter

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services said it responded to incidents in Orlando East and Orange Farm. Image: iStock

Two people have been killed in separate shack fires in Johannesburg over the weekend.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services said it responded to incidents in Orlando East and Orange Farm respectively.

In one of the shack fires, a 16-year-old girl from Orlando East lost her life when a fire ripped through her home, while a 34-year-old man from Orange Farm, Driezik Extension 5 also succumbed to his injuries sustained in a similar incident.

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the cause of both fire incidents is still a subject of investigations.

“As EMS we are still encouraging our residents to continue to exercise caution when using heating devices this Winter season.

“We will also be intensifying our community outreach programs to educate our residents in all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg about fire safety with the aim of preventing fire incidents/injuries/fatalities which are caused by unsafe use of heating devices,” Muladuzi said.

6-year-old killed

Last week, the body of a six-year-old girl wasfound in a shack in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

Mulaudzi said officials responded to a shack fire incident on Sixth Avenue, where they made the grim discovery.

“On arrival, firefighters found a double story four-roomed shack well alight and started evacuating the occupants while conducting firefighting operations. During the search and recovery operation, firefighters discovered the body of a six-year-old, she was confirmed dead on the scene by Gauteng EMS (Emergency Medical Services) paramedics,” said Mulaudzi.

Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire incident is still a subject of investigation.

Precautions

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (Saps) said it has noted several incidents since the start of the winter season, where people lost their lives as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning that emanated from the use of Imbaula (braziers).

In a bid to save more lives, police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe urged communities not to use coal-fuelled braziers indoors.

