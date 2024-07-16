Body of six-year-old discovered in burnt Alexandra shack

Officials responded to a shack fire incident in Alexandra on Tuesday morning where they made the grim discovery.

The body of a six-year-old girl has been found in a shack in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said officials responded to a shack fire incident on Sixth Avenue early on Tuesday morning, where they made the grim discovery.

Grim discovery

“On arrival, firefighters found a double story four-roomed shack well alight and started evacuating the occupants while conducting firefighting operations. During the search and recovery operation, firefighters discovered the body of a six-year-old, she was confirmed dead on the scene by Gauteng EMS (Emergency Medical Services) paramedics,” said Mulaudzi.

Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire incident is still a subject of investigation.

Fire incidents in winter

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (Saps) said it has noted several incidents since the start of the winter season, where people lost their lives as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning that emanated from the use of Imbaula (braziers).

In a bid to save more lives, police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe has urged communities not to use coal-fuelled braziers indoors.

“Using coal-fuelled brazier indoors may seem like a convenient way to heat your home or cook meals, but it poses significant risks that can lead to severe health problems and even death. It’s crucial to understand these dangers and take necessary precautions to protect yourself and your family.”

Carbon monoxide poisoning

Mathe said one of the most insidious dangers of using a coal-fuelled brazier indoors is the risk of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

“Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless gas that is produced when coal is burned. Without proper ventilation, carbon monoxide can quickly build up to dangerous levels. Inhaling this toxic gas can lead to symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, nausea, and in severe cases, unconsciousness or death.

“Coal-fuelled braziers are also a significant fire hazard. The high temperatures generated by burning coal can easily ignite nearby flammable materials, leading to uncontrollable fires. This is particularly dangerous in enclosed spaces where the fire can spread rapidly, endangering lives and property,” Mathe said.

Safety precautions

Mathe has urged residents, especially those living in informal settlements to take precautions when using heating appliances.

“It is strongly advised not to use coal-fuelled braziers indoors. Instead, consider safer alternatives such as electric heaters or gas stoves that are designed for indoor use and come with built-in safety features.

If you must use a brazier, ensure it is in a well-ventilated outdoor area, far from any flammable materials. The convenience of using a coal-fuelled brazier indoors is far outweighed by the potential dangers it presents,” Mathe said.

Mathe has urged residents to always prioritise proper ventilation to prevent the build-up of harmful gases to prevent the loss of life from unfortunate incidents.

