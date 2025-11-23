Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan praises SA G20 presidency

The Turkish president praised South Africa for its commitment to the Palestinian plight.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has praised South Africa for its continued fight against the genocide in Gaza.

Erdoğan was speaking to the media on the sidelines at the G20 Leaders’ Summit after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s closing address.

‘South African friends’

The Turkish President said his country hosted “South African friends in Türkiye on various occasions.

“Thanks to our joint efforts, our relations levels that could not have been imagined 20 years ago. Most recently, Deputy President [Paul] Mashatile was in our country.

“We attach great importance to the growing dialogue and engagement between our governments as well as the ANC and AK Party,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan said Türkiye is “determined” to strengthen this “positive momentum” in the coming period.

“It is an undeniable fact that the victory of the Republic of South Africa under the leadership of Nelson Mandela over the apartheid regime has become one of the strongest symbols of the global quest for justice and equality.”

Palestine

Erdoğan said in this context, he “greatly values” South Africa’s “principled and unwavering support” for the Palestinian cause over the years.

“In particular, during the genocide in Gaza where 70 000 Palestinians, most of them children, women and civilians were massacred. South Africa displayed exemplary resolve.

“As crimes against humanity were committed in Gaza before the eyes of the world, our South African friends, like the Turkish people, did not turn their backs on this brutality,” Erdoğan said.

SA ICJ case

Erdoğan also commended South Africa for its International Criminal Court (ICC) case against Israel.

“I commend the South African state, its people and its leaders who courageously filed a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, and I salute them on behalf of my people.

“Türkiye too has fearlessly stood by the Palestinian cause defending the rights of the oppressed people of Gaza as every platform. With over 100 000 tons of humanitarian assistance, we have supported our Palestinian brothers and sisters,” Erdoğan said.

Gaza

Erdoğan said the ceasefire in Gaza was also achieved with Türkiye’s contribution.

“We spare no effort to prevent a conflict at every turn, during our summit, I emphasised that mitigating the consequences of the destruction in Gaza is a global responsibility and I called for humanitarian aid support for reconstruction.

“While ensuring the continuation of the ceasefire, it is of paramount importance to implement the two-state solution for a lasting settlement. A free state of Palestine, based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, is essential to achieve true global peace,” Erdoğan said.

Peace

Erdoğan said Türkiye will continue its “principled stance” for the peace, stability and security for both the “oppressed Palestinian people” and the entire region and humanity.

The Turkish president said he also conveyed to the world leaders his views on climate change, green transition, sustainable development and the impact of technological progress.

Erdoğan added that it was crucial that the G20 provide leadership to deal with global challenges, “the principle of leaving no one behind must serve as the compass of the international community,” he said.

