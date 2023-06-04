Two dead in Zandspruit shack fire

Compiled by Gareth Cotterell

Two people died, while more than 10 shacks were burnt down, as a fire spread through the Zandspruit informal settlement on Saturday night.

Burnt beyond recognition

The two bodies that were discovered by firefighters were burnt beyond recognition.

City of Joburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said they received a call just before midnight.

Radebe-Kgiba said fire safety officials are conducting preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire. She added that Johannesburg’s disaster management unit is assisting the affected families.

“The winter season has arrived and it is during this time that residents lose their lives due to fire incidents,” said Radebe-Kgiba.

“Emergency Management Services urges communities to take necessary precautions when using heating appliances and avoid leaving candles unattended.”

Orange Farm fire

Meanwhile, a woman died after her home, at Drieziek near Orange Farm, caught fire in the early hours of Saturday.

Two other people, including a young child, were rushed to hospital.

Radebe-Kgiba said the house caught fire after the woman left her stove on overnight. She was using the stove to keep herself warm, but fell asleep.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by fire safety officers confirmed the two-plate stove as the cause of the fire,” said Radebe-Kgiba.

The woman died from smoke inhalation.

