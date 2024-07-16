Two men critically injured after car overturns on M13 in KZN

The car overturned on the M13 and rolled onto the lane with oncoming traffic.

Two men were critically injured on Tuesday morning after their vehicle lost control and overturned on incoming traffic on the M13 Pietermaritzburg bound near Hillcrest on Tuesday morning.

Car rolled onto oncoming traffic

“The vehicle was travelling towards Pinetown coming down when it lost control via through the centre medium and then rolled onto oncoming traffic. No cars collided with it,” said ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

The paramedics arrived on scene just before 12pm. Jamieson said the driver and passenger both sustained serious injuries.

“The paramedics stabilised them before rushing them to the nearest hospital,” he added.

The two men were taken to Life The Crompton Hospital in Pinetown and were identified.

The initial cause of the accident is unknown. However, police were at the scene and are investigating the incident.

10 injured in another accident

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, 10 people were injured near the Cornubia Mall in Mt Edgecombe, Durban, when a taxi and SUV collided in the junction. The taxi reportedly lost control and overturned.

Just after 9am the ALS paramedics rushed to the scene and saw multiple people scattered on the road.

“More ambulances as well as advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist at the scene,” said Jamieson.

Ten patients sustained various injuries. After being stabilised at the scene, they were transported to various hospitals in Durban.

The cause of the crash is unknown, though the police and metro police were on the scene.

