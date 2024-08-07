Walk-in UIF services disrupted as protests close Mamelodi labour centre

Residents needing labour-related assistance are asked to use the Department of Labour's online service platform.

Protests at a municipal services centre in Mamelodi have halted operations at the area’s Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) office.

The DEL shares premises with the City of Tshwane municipal offices which are currently the target of disgruntled former municipal employees

The Thusong Service Centres, created to give communities easier access to all government services, place multiple departments together in the same location.

Protest over contracts

The DEL said the closure of the offices would be indefinite and lamented the significant impact it would have on services in the area.

“Such actions undermine the fundamental principles of our democracy, particularly the freedom of movement,” the department stated.

Gauteng Provincial Communication Officer Mishack Magakwe elaborated on the reason for the protest and office closure.

“The protests are related to contracts terminated by the municipality so they disrupted everyone. We share the yard, entrance and exit gate,” Magakwe told The Citizen.

Residents to use online services

The DEL urged Mamelodi residents to use their online portal to access labour-related assistance.

Services available online include UIF filing and compliance, employment equity reporting, employer registration, as well as inspection and enforcement services, among others.

Shattered windows and intimidation

Earlier in the week, the centre Mamelodi offices were swarmed by an angry group of protestors identifying themselves as waste management service providers.

The protestors stormed the call centre, shattering windows with bricks while harassing and threatening staff.

“Counselling has been arranged for the traumatised personnel. This barbaric behaviour is an indictment of people who elect to use violence to get what they want,” Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashilo told Pretoria Rekord.

The City Of Tshwane underwent a tender process which led to the exclusion of the protestors.

Mashilo said the City would forge ahead with its refuse removal contract specifications and not be cowed by violence.