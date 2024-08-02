UIF commissioner vows to improve service delivery

UIF says it has already taken a variety of steps to eliminate long queues at service points.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) says it is working on improving efficiency and the overall delivery of services to its clients.

Speaking in the Northern Cape this week, UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping said members of the Fund’s Audit, Risk and Fraud Committees and the UIF Board would inspect local UIF service points. This will contribute to a report aimed at addressing operational incompetence.

“The issues found during inspections and client engagements will form part of a consolidated report that will assist us in eliminating operational inefficiencies,” said Maruping.

UIF plans to hold a workshop for its officials in September to develop plans towards its goal.

Officials from across the country will collaborate with management and governance structures to create and implement solutions for improvement over the short to medium term.

‘Points for improvement’

He said a consolidated report prepared by governance structures is based on inspections of UIF service points and client engagements conducted. This report will serve as a basis for discussions and actions for improvement.

“We are not just concentrating on service points for improvement, but looking at how to holistically better the UIF for the future.

“We wanted the board and all other governance structures of the fund to get a feel of what South Africans experience daily at the coalface of service delivery so that their guidance for improvement can be informed by realities on the ground,” he said.

Funding

Maruping also mentioned that the service delivery initiative has looked into all aspects of the UIF’s governance structure, including its investments and implemented Labour Activation Programmes.

He further said that the fund has already taken a variety of steps to eliminate long queues at service points.

The #UIF has partnered with Absa South Africa for clients to access pre-populated UI-2.8 forms at Absa ATMs.https://t.co/SSg5rf7qUI August 2, 2024

“[In addition] to implementing new service platforms such as the USSD and Mobile App we have installed free Wi-Fi at all labour centres and embarked on strategic partnerships with Absa and Capitec Bank to enable clients to obtain completed and stamped UIF 2.8 (bank forms) at ATMs instead of travelling all the way to banks,” he concluded.