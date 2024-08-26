Police still investigating after decomposed infant body washed up on Clifton Beach

Multiple emergency services responded to the scene after the body was discovered by a member of the public.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says its emergency operations centre (EOC) is on high alert after an infant washed up on Clifton Beach in the Western Cape on Saturday.

The body was discovered by a member of the public.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon told The Citizen, as of Monday morning, there were no updates on investigations into the incident.

Multiple emergency services including the City of Cape Town law enforcement, South African Police Services (Saps) and the Western Cape government’s emergency services responded to the scene.

“On arrival on the scene, the unidentified decomposed body of an infant was secured on the beach for police detectives before being taken into the care of police and government health forensic pathology services,” said the NSRI.

The Saps opened an inquest docket and investigations are underway.

“NSRI commends the member of the public for raising the alarm and the swift response, care and compassion, of all emergency services that responded,” it said.

Anyone with information that can assist Police in this case should call Camps Bay Police Station or call 0860010111 or 10111.

Mother allegedly murders her son

In a separate incident in Oudtshoorn, the mother of a seven-year-old boy is to appear in court on Tuesday after she allegedly murdered her son.

The mother was arrested on 21 August after police confirmed the young boy died due to strangulation.

An inquest docket was upgraded to a murder investigation.

The woman remains in custody and will appear in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate’s Court.

285 children murdered in three months

Unicef revealed the extent of violence committed against children in a report earlier this year.

Using the crime stats released for the final quarter of 2023, the organisation stated that 285 children were murdered between October and December of that year.

Additionally, 2 707 survived attempted murder, assault or grievous bodily harm during the same period.

The figures showed an 11% decline in the same period as the previous year and only reflect incidents reported to the police.

Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale.

