University of Limpopo suspends exams due to water issues

The University of Limpopo has temporarily suspended its the end-of-year examinations due to the water supply issues in the province.

Vice-chancellor, Professor Mahlo Mokgalong, said the exams will be suspended for three days.

“We regret to inform our university community that, due to the ongoing and severe water supply issues affecting our campus, the university has no option but to suspend the end-of-year examinations with effect from 30 October 2024 until 01 November 2024.

Students’ wellbeing

Mokgalong said exams will resume on Monday, 4 November 2024, and a revised timetable will be communicated.

“This decision has been made out of our deep concern for the health and wellbeing of our students and staff as we find the current conditions unhygienic and unacceptable for conducting examinations or regular operations.

“We understand the importance of these examinations to all students and the disruption this may cause. However, maintaining a safe and sanitary environment for our university community remains our top priority,” Mokgalong said.

Monitoring situation

Mokgalong said the university will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep students informed of any developments.

The University of Limpopo said students will be notified when normal operations are expected to resume and a revised schedule for the examinations will be shared in due course.

Last week, operations at the Limpopo’s high court was brought to a halt due to a shortage of water in the facility.

Judge President of the Limpopo Division of the High Court, George Phatudi expressed concern over the on-going lack of potable water reticulation at the Polokwane High Court over the past few weeks.

Mashatile visits Giyani water project

Last month, Deputy President Paul Mashatile visited the protracted R4.5-billion Giyani bulk water project in the province.

The Giyani area has suffered water shortages for more than two decades. When former president Jacob Zuma visited the Giyani Waste Water Treatment Plant with the former minister Nomvula Mokonyane in October 2014, several community members had been diagnosed with diarrhoea, typhoid, malaria and cholera.

The town was declared a disaster area in 2018 after two main water sources, the Nsami and Middle Letaba Dam, dried up because of drought. The Nkensani Hospital in the town’s central business district (CBD), the Mopani district municipality and the business community had no water at all.

Additional reporting by Alex Japho Matlala

