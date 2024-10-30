Elderly man found brutally killed in Polokwane village

Police in Polokwane investigate the mysterious killing of a 71-year-old man in Lehwelere. Saps urges anyone with information to come forward

The South African Police Service (Saps) this week began the preliminary investigations into the mysterious murder of a 71-year-old man who was found dead at his residence in Lehwelere village in Polokwane.

According to reports, the Saps investigations revealed that the deceased was last seen at his home on Saturday, 26 October.

A family member discovered the victim’s body on Monday in what appeared to be a gruesome murder scene.

ALSO READ: Man accused of murdering toddler stepson over bed wetting

Investigations underway

“Police received a complaint about a murder incident in the area and rushed to the vicinity. Upon arrival, found a family member who took them to a bedroom inside the house,” said Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The deceased was reportedly hacked with a sharp object and was immediately declared dead by the members of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) on arrival at the scene.

Ledwaba said the police investigations is still underway.

“Anyone with information that can assist should contact the Investigating Officer Constable Malose Lamola on 060 674 2649 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or nearest police station or MySAPS App,” he urged.

ALSO READ: Mqhekezweni Chief murdered, matric pupils raped in Eastern Cape

Family members of accused killer cop arrested

In a separate incident in Limpopo, two other individuals connected to a Saps member, Sergeant Raesetja Rachel Kutumela, were arrested and charged in connection with six insurance killings.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the two were handcuffed by the Saps Limpopo tracking unit in Mabokelele on 17 October after allegedly witnessing Kutumela cash out R10 million in insurance funds.

“The pair is a 47-year-old nurse who is a sister to the sergeant and the other is a 27-year-old daughter to the sergeant.”

Mathe added that the two were scheduled to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on 18 October with Kutumela on allegations of money laundering, fraud, and murder.

Kutumela faces 19 charges, mostly related to fraud, homicide, and obstructing the ends of justice. The state is contesting her bail and argues that Schedule 6 will apply to her bail request.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel and Vhahangwele Nemakonde

NOW READ: Police arrest daughter and sister of alleged insurance killer cop