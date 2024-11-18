South Africa

18 Nov 2024

US Ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety announces resignation

'US ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the President, and with the recent election in the US, the American people have expressed their choice,' says Brigety.

US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety. Picture: Twitter/ @USAmbRSA

The United States (US) Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety has announced his resignation.

Brigety made the announcement on Monday, 18 November.

Brigety said he informed the South African government that he would resign as the US Ambassador to South Africa effective January 10, 2025, in accordance with “standard procedure during a change of presidential administration”.

“Serving in this role and fostering the strong relationship between the United States and South Africa has been an immense honour.

“US ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the President, and with the recent election in the US, the American people have expressed their choice for the future direction of our country, reflecting our shared commitment to democratic principles,” Brigety said.

*This is a developing story

