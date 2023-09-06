South Africa must expel Brigety as a matter of urgency, says SACP

Brigety claimed South Africa supplied Russia with arms, which he said were loaded on the Russian vessel in Simon's Town.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has reiterated its call for the expulsion of the US ambassador to South Africa Reuben E. Brigety II.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa, during his address on Sunday, said no arms were loaded on the Russian ship, Lady R, before its departure.

In May, Brigety claimed South Africa supplied Russia with arms, which he said were loaded on the Russian vessel in Simon’s Town.

Baseless accusations

SACP said Briget’s baseless accusations had a damaging effect on South Africa’s currency, economy, and standing in the world.

The party slammed Briget for failing to back his allegations with proof.

“Despite receiving an opportunity to present evidence to support his claims, Brigety failed to do so,” said SACP.

Brigety made his allegations in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, US support for Ukraine, and South Africa’s preparations for the African peace mission, said the party.

“Notwithstanding the independent investigation which proved the hysteric US ambassador’s wild claims wrong, our country has the full democratic and sovereign right to associate with any country it wishes to associate with,” it said.

“The US does not have the right to dictate to other countries on their national and foreign policies, and as the people of South Africa we retain our right to resist such imperialist aggression.”

“In defence of our democratic national sovereignty, the SACP reiterates its call that South Africa must expel Brigety as a matter of urgency. The SACP supports our government’s peaceful and non-aggressive approach to seek an end to the war.”

US has faith and confidence in Brigety

The US Embassy in South Africa told The Citizen Brigety has the support of President Joe Biden and Secretary Blinken.

David Feldmann, spokesperson for the US Embassy in Pretoria, said Brigety will continue to serve as the US ambassador to South Africa.

“Ambassador Brigety is the personal representative of President Biden in South Africa. Ambassador Brigety retains the full faith and confidence of President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken. As President Biden’s personal representative to the Republic of South Africa, Ambassador Brigety remains focused on energetically advancing the relationship.”

