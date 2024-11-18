WATCH: Netflix gets knocked out in Jake Paul v Mike Tyson fight

The Tyson vs Paul fight shattered records, but viewers faced streaming issues like freezes, sound loss, and reload delays.

The fight itself did little to convince the critics with Tyson largely looking a shadow of his former self. Picture: X/@netflix

It was one of the biggest exhibition fights with millions ready to stream former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson take on YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Netflix.

The 27-year-old Paul beat 58-year-old Tyson in a unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 79-73) on Saturday in one of the biggest exhibition fights at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the United States.

Watch netflix buffering before the fight

Anyone else having this issue with @Netflix tonight?



Had all my friends over to watch the Tyson vs. Paul fight



Not loading pic.twitter.com/be2WR7PT7I — Danny Day (@redannyday) November 16, 2024

Millions tuned in

Netflix, which streamed the fight in a post on X (formally Twitter), promoted the bout and shared details of how many people tuned in.

“60 million households around the world tuned in live to watch Paul vs. Tyson! The boxing mega-event dominated social media, shattered records, and even had our buffering systems on the ropes.”

Buffering, freezes and sound loss

Netflix was correct in saying that millions tuned in to watch the fight but more so that their system buffered leaving fans disappointed.

Many South African like Mabokisi among several thousand took to social media to express their frustration at missing the bout.

Khethile Khethile ya eng? [what do you mean you have already chosen?] We didn’t even see the scam of the fight cause of your buffering and your gaslighting into believing we [were] at fault.”

Jabulani Machaba said another channel could have done a better job.

“Super Sport TV could’ve done an excellent job streaming this fight, now millions of people are annoyed and all worked up over a fight.”

Netflix South Africa told The Citizen “there’s no statement [from HQ] available on this matter.”

The fight

The fight itself did little to convince the critics with Tyson largely looking a shadow of his former self — which was hardly surprising. Tyson, barely landed a punch during the eight-round bout.

Paul used his superior speed and movement to dominate the ageing Tyson with ease and had the former undisputed heavyweight champion in trouble after landing a flurry of punches in the third round.

Yet Paul was unable to land the knockout blow he had promised to deliver during Thursday’s weigh-in, where Tyson slapped him across the face.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson from this to this pic.twitter.com/JOpPluohay — Lucifer (@krishnakamal077) November 18, 2024

‘Tyson looks like Tyson, but nothing left under the hood’

Veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael, wrote on X that he was “sad watching this”.

“Tyson looks like Tyson, but nothing left under the hood.”

Lakers legend Magic Johnson also expressed disappointment.

“Just sad smh [shaking my head]. I cut it off because I couldn’t watch anymore. It’s sad to see Mike Tyson like this because I went to every Tyson fight. This fight tonight was not great for boxing.”

Paul praised Tyson after the fight.

“First and foremost, Mike Tyson, it’s such an honour. Let’s give it up for Mike,” Paul said after embracing Tyson following his win.

“This man is an icon and it’s just an honour to be able to fight him. He’s obviously the toughest, baddest man on the planet; it was really tough like I expected it to be,” Paul said.

Tyson satisfied

Tyson, meanwhile, said he was satisfied with his performance despite the one-sided nature of the defeat.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.

“I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won,” Tyson said on X.

Tyson’s last professional fight was in 2005, but he’s competed in a series of exhibition fights, with his most recent being against Roy Jones Jr on November 28, 2020.

