Vaal Dam water levels remain steady this week

Vaal Dam levels remain above 100%.

The Vaal Dam has climbed further above full capacity this week, reaching 106.27% on Wednesday.

According to the latest data from The Reservoir, a Water Resource Information Centre for the Catchment Management Forums of the Upper Vaal Water Management Area, water levels have risen steadily in recent days, with a sharp increase in inflows contributing to the dam’s continued oversupply.

Rising levels and increased inflows

On 6 May, the dam recorded an inflow of 395.4 cubic metres per second (m³/s), a significant jump from 121.0 m³/s on 4 May and 134.7 m³/s on 3 May.

Outflows have also increased, reaching 119.6 m³/s on 6 May, compared to just 10.5 m³/s two days earlier. One sluice gate remained open on 6 May, having been closed on 4 May and reopened on 3 May.

The data reflects a system under pressure, as water volumes continue to exceed capacity.

The dam has consistently remained above the 100% mark in recent days. On 4 May, levels stood at 105.10%, while on 3 May they were recorded at 105.36%.

Despite a slight dip over the weekend, levels have since risen again, underscoring the impact of sustained inflows into the system.

Vaal Barrage also shows increase

Downstream, the Vaal Barrage has also recorded higher levels and outflows.

On 6 May, the barrage level reached 7.6 metres, with outflows of 314.1 m³/s. On 3 May, outflows were recorded at 195.0 m³/s, with the barrage also sitting at 7.6 metres.

Water temperatures have remained relatively stable, measuring 16.1°C on 6 May, compared with 17.3°C on 4 May and 16.3°C on 3 May.

With at least one gate open and outflows increasing, water authorities appear to be managing pressure on the system as conditions evolve.