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Here’s the Vaal Dam’s water level this week

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By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

29 April 2026

02:35 pm

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Vaal Dam levels remain above 100%.

vaal dam levels

The Vaal Dam wall is seen during a period of heavy rains, 3 January 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

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The Vaal Dam has breached the 105% mark for the first time in recent weeks, driven by sustained high inflows over three consecutive days.

This comes from the latest data by The Reservoir, a Water Resource Information Centre for the Catchment Management Forums of the Upper Vaal Water Management Area.

Vaal Dam levels

The Vaal Dam reached 105.10% capacity on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, continuing a steady rise that has seen levels climb from 104.07% just two days earlier.

Inflows into the dam on that date stood at 165.5 m³/s, while outflows remained tightly controlled at 10.5 m³/s, with no sluice gates open.

The previous day showed similar readings.

The Reservoir recorded the dam at 104.71% on 28 April, with inflows of 220.4 m³/s against an identical controlled outflow of 10.5 cubic metres per second and no open gates.

A brief release on 27 April preceded the surge.

The three-day picture begins on 27 April, when the dam sat at 104.07%, and conditions were markedly different in terms of water management.

The Reservoir’s data shows that one spillway gate was open on that date, with outflows reaching 118.3 m³/s.

Inflows on 27 April were the highest of the three-day period at 220.8 m³/s.

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The decision to open a gate on 27 April, only to close it again by 28 April, came despite inflows remaining above 220 m³/s.

Vaal Barrage levels and temperatures

Downstream, the Vaal Barrage held a consistent water level of 7.5 metres across all three days, according to The Reservoir.

Outflow figures at the barrage, however, fluctuated considerably.

On 27 April, outflows stood at 223.3 m³/s.

By 28 April, barrage outflows had dropped sharply to 30.0 m³/s before rising again to 67.1 m³/s on 29 April, The Reservoir noted.

Water temperatures at the barrage showed a gradual cooling trend over the period.

The Reservoir recorded temperatures of 18.0°C on 27 April, which eased to 17.2°C on 28 April and further declined to 16.4°C by 29 April.

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