Residents fear dam access ban will kill lakeside towns

Competitive angler questions where Protea team will train. Kosmos residents say Airbnb applications stalled while boat sales face collapse risks.

Many residents living close to dams are concerned about the proposed new regulations on the management and control of government waterways.

It is an unjustified and unlawful attempt to restrict public access to dams and expand state control over private property, says AfriForum, which has submitted formal comments opposing the draft regulations published on 16 January.

Water department draft rules spark backlash

AfriForum has called on the department of water and sanitation to withdraw the proposed regulations that could see members of the public face criminal prosecution if they do not have permission to access dams owned or managed by the state, and to engage properly with the public and stakeholders on the issue.

Marlize Draper, a concerned resident of Oranjeville, a town on the southern bank of the Vaal Dam, questioned what would happen to her town.

“Here at the Vaal Dam, we can only fish and sail. If they take that away it will be the end of our town,” she said.

Angler Cobus Grobler from Klerksdorp said he was opposed to the proposal and described it as just another opportunity to exploit law-abiding taxpayers.

“It will just become another revenue stream. Furthermore, many rivers and dams have critical levels of pollution due to the sewage that flows into rivers from the municipalities that manage them,” he said.

‘Opportunity to exploit taxpayers’

“It will also ensure that there will be a drastic decrease in freshwater anglers. There will be large-scale job losses and, of course, a loss of income.”

Grobler said government’s track record on entities that they manage is well known.

“We have no trust in them anymore. There are bigger motives lurking behind this. It is just another way to carry out expropriation.

“The water is the best escape from reality for us. We all live hand-to-mouth. Now they want to steal our happiness and limit opportunities to let off steam,” he added.

An anonymous resident of Kosmos village in Hartbeespoort said about 90 houses submitted applications to convert to Airbnbs to generate extra revenue – but nobody in the North West province will sign off on the applications for business rights so they are in limbo.

Impact of competitive anglers

Armand Nienaber, from Johannesburg, who has won many casting competitions, questioned how it would impact the country’s competitive anglers and where the Protea fishing team would train, should the regulations be implemented.

Nienaber said many people’s incomes would be impacted if holiday resorts closed. Boats will no longer be sold if people can no longer fish or do water sports, he said.