Cop uses Saps vehicle to help sell buddy’s herbs and Viagra [VIDEO]

The video features an informal trader enthusiastically marketing his wares from inside a Saps vehicle, instructing the cop in front to sound the siren.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media of a vendor using a police officer’s vehicle to market his herb and Viagra products.

The video, posted on PSAFLIVE on X on Monday afternoon, shows the man sitting in the back passenger seat of a Saps Sunnyside crime prevention unit vehicle.

Venda vendor’s herbs and Viagra

Casually leaning out the open window, the vendor gestures with his hand as he speaks to the camera in Venda.

“Hello! It’s a Go Down Herbs heritage special for you from 1 to 30 September. Special number 1, you can get two Go Down Herbs for R250 and get one Viagra or free [herb for] runny stomach,” he says enthusiastically.

The vendor offers more specials for “underground herb” at the company, apparently Go Down Herbs.

The man then instructs the police officer in the front seat, who appears to be a friend, to sound the siren, which he does.

Watch the video below:

WATCH: Sunnyside SAPS used a state vehicle to help a vendor to promote his products.

The police officer ringed a siren as part of the promotion. pic.twitter.com/yHTBW9KDYo — PSAFLIVE (@PSAFLIVE) September 2, 2024

The camera turns 360 degrees to view the street before returning to the vendor, who makes more calls to the viewer to buy his products.

“Don’t forget, Pretoria, I’m here to visit you. The special is here in Pretoria, Venda and online. Call me or send a WhatsApp message [for orders].”

Responses on social media

Users on X were unanimously appalled at the video, with the most liked comments scathing in their remarks.

“And that time you call for help saps officials will say there are no vehicles available… unless this guy was arrested and he decided to promote himself anyway,” one user commented with a laughing emoji.

And that time you call for help saps officials will say there are no vehicles available…



unless this guy was arrested and he decided to promote himself anyway😂 — The Real KING OF THE JUNGLE (@EdwardthembaSa) September 2, 2024

“@SAPoliceServic1 are not respected anywhere . Their pathetic disgrace to the country,” Ngunezi commented.

And you wonder why @SAPoliceServic1 are not respected anywhere . Their pathetic disgrace to the country — Ngunezi🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@PhumlaneMkhize1) September 2, 2024

One user commented on the Saps vehicle, “Look at the level of lawlessness we’ve reached in our country… sad!”

Another user: “So this guy must be fetched with this van to come and answer for his misdemeanours, if he is not a cop”

Another user: “The Sunny-side police are a Joke bro, very useless. An uber driver once told me a very disturbing story about those thugs.”

Questions have been sent to Gauteng Saps spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo regarding the video.

His comments will be published when they are made.