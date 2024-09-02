One dead, three wounded in shoot-out with Mpumalanga police

One wounded suspects is on the run.

The gun battle took place at Kwagga A in Kwaggafontein in the early hours of Monday morning. Picture: iStock

One suspected extortionist has been killed and two others wounded in a shoot-out with police in Mpumalanga.

It is understood the gun battle took place at Kwagga A in Kwaggafontein in the early hours of Monday morning.

Shoot-out

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said officers executed a crucial operation in response to reports of serious criminal activities, including extortion, attempted murder, and related offences.

“During this operation, upon spotting the police, the suspects opened fire on our officers. In accordance with their training and the principle of self-defence, our police officers returned fire. In the ensuing shoot-out, one suspect was fatally wounded, while two others sustained injuries and were arrested.”

Mdhluli said one suspects is still on the run.

“The two are currently under police guard in hospital. None of the SAPS members sustained any injuries during the incident. Though the fourth suspect managed to flee the scene to evade the arrest, he may have sustained injuries during the confrontation,” Mdhluli said.

One suspected extortionist has been killed and two others wounded in a shootout with police in Kwagga A, Kwaggafontein in the early hours Monday morning. One wounded suspect is on the run. #Mpumalanga #Shootout #Police #Mpumalanga @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/dnNxat7YS9 — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) September 2, 2024

Manhunt

Mdhluli has urged the public, hospitals and other medical facilities in Mpumalanga to remain vigilant and report any individuals who present himself with gunshot wounds or injuries.

“A 72-hour Plan has been activated with all role players on board to trace the outstanding injured suspect.”

The acting police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi has sent a stern warning to those who are contemplating to perpetuate crime in the province.

“We will not tolerate any acts of violence or intimidation, and we will vigorously pursue those who threaten the well-being of our citizens. We encourage community members to come forward with any information that could assist in apprehending the suspect on the run.

“We thank our officers for their bravery and commitment to upholding the law. Together, we can ensure that our communities remain safe and secure,” said Mkhwanazi.

