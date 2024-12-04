Simplified visa process for Nigerians won’t compromise system, says SA Presidency

Ramaphosa announced that qualifying Nigerian businesses would be granted a five-year multiple-entry visa.

The Presidency has clarified details about the simplified visa process for Nigerian nationals, saying this would “not compromise the integrity of the visa system”.

During his opening remarks at the SA-Nigeria Bi-National Commission on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Nigerian businesses would be granted a five-year multiple-entry visa to simplify trade and encourage businesses from that country to explore the South African market.

Visas for Nigerians

Ramaphosa also spoke about the visas for Nigerian tourists.

“Tourists from Nigeria are now able to apply for a visa without submitting a passport,” Ramaphosa said.

The Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said as part of the work underway to modernise and streamline visa application processes worldwide, South African missions in Nigeria have improved the efficiency and convenience of applying for a visa.

“This is part of the visa reforms initiated by the South African government to enable economic activities and boost tourism while protecting our national security.”

ALSO READ: ‘We want to see Nigerian products on shelves of SA shops’ – Ramaphosa [VIDEO]

Visa application process

Magwenya said the modernisation of the visa application process does not compromise the integrity of the visa system.

“Prospective travellers can apply for their visas without submitting their passports along with their applications – at the time of application, they are only required to submit certified copies of the bio-page of their passports, and their actual passports should also be availed during the application process for verification and confirmation.

“Once a visa has been approved, they are required to submit their passports for the process to be completed and for the visa to be affixed in the passport,” Magwenya said.

Magwenya added that the changes have improved the customer experience while ensuring the “security and integrity of the overall visa application process”.

South Africa and Nigeria

Ramaphosa hosted Nigerian President Bola Tinubu at the 11th Bi-National Commission in Cape Town on Tuesday to strengthen ties between the two nations.

The 11th Bi-National Commission comes as South Africa and Nigeria mark three decades of diplomatic relations, which was first established in February 1994.

Ramaphosa, who met Tinubu right after launching the country’s G20 Presidency in Parliament, said South Africa and Nigeria are two countries “united in purpose and vision”.

ALSO READ: G20 presidency: Ramaphosa pledges SA will remain focused on supporting development [VIDEO]