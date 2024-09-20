Want to work for the MK party? Here’s what qualifications you need to have

Former president Jacob Zuma's political party, the uMkhonto weSiziwe (MK) announced a job opportuinities and how to apply.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is looking for people to work for its organisation.

The party said it is looking for a full-time innovative and dynamic Head of Communications to lead its media and communications strategy with stakeholders and the public.

“As the head of communications, you will be responsible for crafting and delivering the party’s internal and external communications strategy.

“You will ensure consistent, high–impact messaging that aligns with our vision and engages party members, the media and the broader public.

“The successful candidate will be a strategic thinker with excellent leadership skills and a passion for political communications. The Head of Communications will report to the National Spokesperson(s) of the MK party,” the party explained.

Key requirements need for the MK party role

According to the MK party these are the requirements needed for the position:

A bachelor’s degree in Communications, public relations, journalism or a related field (Master’s degree preferred).

5+ years of experience in communications, public relations, or media, with at least 3 years in a leadership role.

A proven track record in managing media relations and developing successful communications strategies.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to create compelling narratives for various audiences.

Strong leadership abilities, with experience in leading teams and managing projects

Ability to work under pressure, manage crises, and handle sensitive issues with diplomacy and tact.

Familiarity with political environments and stakeholder management is highly desirable.

Proficiency in digital communication tools and social media platforms.

Preference will be given to active uMkhonto weSiziwe members and veterans.

ALSO READ: Home Affairs issued over 4,900 visas for critical skills jobs since 2020

Responsibilities of the role and how to apply

Develop and execute an integrated communications strategy, ensuring alignment with the party’s values and objectives.

Oversee all communication channels including social media, press releases, newsletters, and public statements.

Generate and draft media statements of the organisation.

Publish all the speeches of the organisation on all official platforms.

Build internal capacity for photography, videography, broadcasting, live streaming and optimal usage of other communications platforms and methods,

Maintain the organisation’s website and archives professionally and consistently.

Profile organisational programmes and activities.

Livestream and broadcast all public programmes and activities of the organisation.

Lead a team of communications specialists, ensuring the delivery of high-quality content that engages the public and party members.

Collaborate with party leadership on key initiatives, ensuring timely and effective dissemination of party decisions, announcements, and campaigns.

Monitor media coverage, public perception, and communications analytics to continuously improve communication strategies.

Crisis communications management, ensuring effective messaging and response to sensitive situations.

Provide training and support for regional communications teams, ensuring consistency in messaging across all branches.

Interested candidates should submit a comprehensive CV and cover letter detailing their experience, suitability for the role and proof of membership to Leratom@mkpadmin.co.za by 23 September 2024.

Reference Head of Communications (HC001) in the subject line of your email.

NOW READ: Looking for a job? Here are 5 job-hunting tips