Two South Africans killed in Israel-Gaza conflict

Dirco conveyed a message of condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

Two South Africans are among the dead in the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel.

The news of the death of the two individuals was confirmed by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on Friday morning.

According to the department, one of the deceased might have held dual citizenship between South Africa and Israel.

“The verification process is currently underway because one of the individuals is reported to have an Israeli ID number so we need to determine that there is dual citizenship or what the picture is,” the department said in a statement.

Condolences

Dirco also conveyed a message of sincere condolences to the families and the loved ones of the two South African nationals.

“Our missions in Ramallah and Tel Aviv are coordinating efforts and also rendering consular assistance and services to the families of our nationals,” the department concluded in its statement.

Meanwhile, the Jewish community in South Africa has lashed out at the South African government for having previously done away with a South African embassy in Israel.

Vice-president of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies Zev Krengel said that because of the lack of an embassy in Israel, it was difficult to determine the number of South Africans who were currently in the region and it was especially difficult for those wanting a quick path home to find one.

Humanitarian corridors

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for the immediate and unconditional opening of humanitarian corridors following the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

“Our thoughts are with all the victims’ families and loved ones during this perilous period of fighting. We remain gravely concerned at the devastating escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the atrocities committed against civilian populations. We call for the immediate cessation of violence and the exercise of restraint. It is vital that all those who require urgent humanitarian assistance are provided with the basic life supporting necessities and that human suffering is ameliorated,” said Ramaphosa.