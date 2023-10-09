‘Loss of life in Israel and Palestine conflict regrettable’ − Dirco

Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, announced that it had launched ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’ against Israel.

Deputy minister of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Alvin Botes has expressed regret at the loss of lives in the renewed conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The conflict’s bloodiest escalation in decades saw Hamas launch a large-scale surprise attack against Israel on Saturday, firing thousands of rockets from Gaza as Israel retaliated with devastating air strikes.

Violence

Dozens of people have been killed and over 700 injured in Israel, while In Gaza – which was hammered by Israeli air strikes on 800 targets ahead of what many feared may be a looming ground invasion – officials reported at least 413 deaths, with thousands more wounded across the war zone.

Asked whether Dirco condemned Hamas’ actions, Botes told 702 the deaths of civilians in the violence between Israel and Palestine is regrettable.

“What we are saying its highly regrettable. We can’t condemn it, its regrettable because equally so, we have been consistent to regret the conduct of the state of Israel on tens of thousand of Palestinians that have been killed, who’s land has been dispossessed.

“We regret their (Hamas) actions and we do recognise that their actions are very unfortunately. But it is about projecting the cause of oppressed people. If we categorically condemn the conduct of Hamas, it is equally so that during the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa, the international community would have condemned the armed struggle of uMkhonto we Sizwe,” Botes said.

Cessation of hostilities

Botes said Dirco is calling for the immediate cessation of hostilities and to go back to the negotiation table.

“You must ask the question, why the Oslo Accords, the UN Security Council resolutions and more than 300 on the plight of the Palestine have been completely ignored and subordinate to the interests of the Israeli state,” Botes said.

Pandor visit to Palestine

Meanwhile, Minister Naledi Pandor’s visit to Palestine has been postponed.

This was confirmed to The Citizen by Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela on Saturday.

The Citizen also learnt that Israel refused to provide Pandor with “passage to the Palestinian territories through Israel.”

In a letter seen by The Citizen, the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria said: “The Embassy of the State of Israel in Pretoria regrets to inform the esteemed Ministry that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel will not be able to provide the honourable minister Pandor with passage to the Palestinian territory through the territory of the State of Israel.

