PICS: Handré Pollard and his wife celebrate 6 years of marriage

Another famous couple that’s celebrating an anniversary today is Basetsana Kumalo and her husband.

The Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard and his wife Marise Pollard are celebrating six years of marriage.

The pair tied the knot in 2017 at the Cavalli Estate in the Cape Winelands, Cape Town.

Taking to Instagram, Handre said being married to Marise has been bliss.

“Year six of being married to you has been crazy, but by far the best and most memorable of them all. I love you so much, Marise Pollard, and I can’t wait to grow our family with you,” he wrote on Saturday.

Marisa also penned a short, sweet message on her Instagram page, celebrating the anniversary.

Last month, Marise and Handré announced that they were expecting their first bundle of joy.

Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo celebrate 23 years of marriage

Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo posted beautiful cinematography of her marriage with George Benson’s Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love for You as a theme song.

She said Romeo took the mic on their wedding day and sang a song for her.

“What a moment! Today, I dedicate it back to you Sthandwa se nhliziyo yam’ (the love of my life)…26 years of knowing you and loving you. It feels just like yesterday. 23 years of being married to you.

“What a ride it has been, and I wouldn’t change anything. I would marry you again and again and again. I married my best friend, my confidant,” she added.

Basetsana also thanked her husband for being her number-one cheerleader and supporter.

“With you, I feel safe. I know I am deeply loved and protected. Thank you for the blessing of our three amazing children, thank you for your devotion to us, and thank you for being a great father. May the Lord bless you and keep you… I love you.”

