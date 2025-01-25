Dry taps this weekend and next: More than 90 areas will be without water for 3 days from next week

More than 100,000 properties and households have been affected by this weekend's water outage, with many being hit with a second round next week.

As thousands of Joburg residents sit without water this weekend, many will have the same headache next weekend when the taps again run dry for maintenance, this time for three days.

Johannesburg Water is currently performing crucial maintenance on the Palmiet System, which has left areas including Sandton, Midrand, and the central regions of Johannesburg without water.

More than 100,000 properties and households have been affected by the outage. Here is a full list of the areas impacted.

Johannesburg Water warns that some systems may take 3-5 days to recover fully after the maintenance is completed on Saturday. This may leave little time for some areas, which will then be hit again with shutdowns from next Friday.

The installation of new isolation valves at Hector Norris Pumpstation will stop water supply from Friday, 31 January, to Monday, 3 February, evening.

The water service says this is to “improve service delivery”.

Areas affected

The areas that will be affected include:

Abbotsford

Albertville

Albertville Ext.1

Albertville Ext.2

Amalgam

Amalgam Exts

Berea

Bezuidenhout Valley

Bruma

Bramfontein

Burghersdorp Ext.1

Cheltondale

City West

Coronationville

Craighall

Crown

Crown City

Crown City Exts

Crown Exts

Crown North

Crown North Exts

Crown (Industrial)

Cyrildene

De Wetshof

Doornfontein

Dunhill

Emmarentia

Emmarentia Ext.1

Fairmount

Fordsburg

Forest Hill

Forest Town

Glenhazel

Glensan

Greymont

Greymont Ext.1

Greenside

Greenside East

Greenside East Ext.1

Greenside Exts

Hillbrow

Highlands North

Homestead Park

Houghton

Hursthill

Hyde Park

Illovo

Jeppestown

Johannesburg CBD

Judith’s Paarl

Kenilworth

Kensington

Killarney

La Rochelle

Linksfield

Lorentzville

Malvern

Martindale

Mayfair

Melrose

Melville

Melville Exts

Montgomery Park

Montgomery Park Exts

Montclare

Montclare Ext.1

Mountain View

New Doornfontein

Newclare

Newlands

Newtown

Observatory

Oaklands

Paarlshoop

Paarlshoop Exts

Parktown

Parkview

Percelia Estate

Richmond

Richmond Ext.1

Rossetenville

Rouxville

Rouxville Ext

Sandringham

Saxonwold

Selby

Selby Ext

Talboton

Towerby

Triomf

Troyville

Turf Club

Turfontein

Victoria

Waverley

Westbury

Westbury Exts

Westdene

Yeoville

Water tankers

Johannesburg Water said tankers will be provided during the outage with their locations to be announced closer to the time.

Priority will be given to essential services such as schools, clinics, old age homes and retirement homes.

The utility advised malls, hospitals and medical centres to prepare their backup water supplies.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane

