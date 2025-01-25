Dry taps this weekend and next: More than 90 areas will be without water for 3 days from next week
More than 100,000 properties and households have been affected by this weekend's water outage, with many being hit with a second round next week.
Photo: iStock
As thousands of Joburg residents sit without water this weekend, many will have the same headache next weekend when the taps again run dry for maintenance, this time for three days.
Johannesburg Water is currently performing crucial maintenance on the Palmiet System, which has left areas including Sandton, Midrand, and the central regions of Johannesburg without water.
More than 100,000 properties and households have been affected by the outage. Here is a full list of the areas impacted.
ALSO READ: Water pollution: ‘Cities are becoming sick’
Johannesburg Water warns that some systems may take 3-5 days to recover fully after the maintenance is completed on Saturday. This may leave little time for some areas, which will then be hit again with shutdowns from next Friday.
The installation of new isolation valves at Hector Norris Pumpstation will stop water supply from Friday, 31 January, to Monday, 3 February, evening.
The water service says this is to “improve service delivery”.
Areas affected
The areas that will be affected include:
Abbotsford
Albertville
Albertville Ext.1
Albertville Ext.2
Amalgam
Amalgam Exts
Berea
Bezuidenhout Valley
Bruma
Bramfontein
Burghersdorp Ext.1
Cheltondale
City West
Coronationville
Craighall
Crown
Crown City
Crown City Exts
Crown Exts
Crown North
Crown North Exts
Crown (Industrial)
Cyrildene
De Wetshof
Doornfontein
Dunhill
Emmarentia
Emmarentia Ext.1
Fairmount
Fordsburg
Forest Hill
Forest Town
Glenhazel
Glensan
Greymont
Greymont Ext.1
Greenside
Greenside East
Greenside East Ext.1
Greenside Exts
Hillbrow
Highlands North
Homestead Park
Houghton
Hursthill
Hyde Park
Illovo
Jeppestown
Johannesburg CBD
Judith’s Paarl
Kenilworth
Kensington
Killarney
La Rochelle
Linksfield
Lorentzville
Malvern
Martindale
Mayfair
Melrose
Melville
Melville Exts
Montgomery Park
Montgomery Park Exts
Montclare
Montclare Ext.1
Mountain View
New Doornfontein
Newclare
Newlands
Newtown
Observatory
Oaklands
Paarlshoop
Paarlshoop Exts
Parktown
Parkview
Percelia Estate
Richmond
Richmond Ext.1
Rossetenville
Rouxville
Rouxville Ext
Sandringham
Saxonwold
Selby
Selby Ext
Talboton
Towerby
Triomf
Troyville
Turf Club
Turfontein
Victoria
Waverley
Westbury
Westbury Exts
Westdene
Yeoville
Water tankers
Johannesburg Water said tankers will be provided during the outage with their locations to be announced closer to the time.
ALSO READ: Vaal Dam levels increase but expert says our heads are not yet above water
Priority will be given to essential services such as schools, clinics, old age homes and retirement homes.
The utility advised malls, hospitals and medical centres to prepare their backup water supplies.
Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane
NOW READ: Water crisis: What lessons did Joburg Water learn from latest outage?
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.