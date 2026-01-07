WATCH: ‘We are not worried about a US invasion of South Africa’ – Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa strongly condemned the US’ actions in Venezuela.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is not worried about the United States (US) invading South Africa, after US President Donald Trump’s actions against Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cila Flores.

A US assault Saturday saw commandos swoop in on helicopters, backed by fighter jets and naval forces, forcibly take Maduro and his wife in a military operation that paved the path for Washington’s plans to control the oil-rich country.

‘Inviting anarchy’

Acting deputy permanent representative Jonathan Passmoor, who delivered Pretoria’s statement to the first Security Council meeting of 2026 on Monday, said the unilateral action by the US violated the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of Venezuela.

“Failure to act decisively against such violations is tantamount to inviting anarchy, and normalising the use of force and military might as the main form of discourse in international politics.”

‘Not worried’

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 31st annual Joe Slovo commemoration held at Avalon Cemetery in Soweto on Tuesday, Ramaphosa strongly condemned the US’s actions in Venezuela and said he was not worried about South Africa being invaded.

“We are not worried about an invasion of South Africa, not at all. I think we are way far from anything like that, and in the end, the United States is an important country in the world.

“We’ve always believed that any differences with whichever country, including the United States, need to be discussed. We need to sit down and find solutions.

“We follow the Madiba doctrine that there is no problem without a solution, and the best way of dealing with problems, whether in a country or in the world, is where parties sit down together. It is through this doctrine that Nelson Mandela led us to an end to the nightmare of apartheid. A doctrine of engagement, discussion, [negotiations],” Ramaphosa said.

‘Ramaphosa must fall’

Meanwhile, a man trended on social media after he seemingly made a plea to capture Ramaphosa the same way the US forces captured Maduro.

Influencer Fighter Rakgadi posted a video on X showing the man holding two placards reading “Trump help us” and “Ramaphosa must fall!”

“Donald Trump, please come and save our country. You have done it in Venezuela to arrest the president. Cyril Ramaphosa must fall, please come to South Africa and help us,” the man said.

Ramaphosa said the ANC’s national executive committee had issued a statement on Monday rejecting developments in Venezuela and calling for Maduro’s immediate release.

