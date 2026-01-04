This is why President Cyril Ramaphosa went to Mauritius

A flight that took a long route to Mauritius was clouded in mystery.

The mystery around President Cyril Ramaphosa’s brief breakaway to Mauritius on board a South African Air Force Beechcraft King Air has been cleared up.

Questions around the flight were raised last week.

It is understood that Ramphosa, together with his support team, went to the island over the Christmas period to unwind, as the president appeared relaxed and rejuvenated when he delivered his New Year’s message to South Africans.

Ramaphosa thanked South Africans for their sacrifices during a difficult 2025, adding that every citizens input will help the “build the South Africa of our dreams.”

Holiday

Ramaphosa’s holiday was kept secret, and no acting president was appointed in his place while he was out of the country, according to a City Press report.

The flight to Mauritius stopped for fuel in Beira, Mozambique, and Antananarivo, Madagascar, before the final leg to Port Louis. On Wednesday, the crew returned home via the same route, the paper reported.

Together with stops to refuel at Beira in Mozambique and Antananarivo in Madagascar, the total duty hours of the crew were almost 20 hours. Picture City Press

Commercial

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president and his party flew commercially and that the flights were paid for by number one from his own pocket.

The Citizen contacted Magwenya for further comment on the report, while the Department of Defence (DoD) does not comment on presidential and VIP flights.

Inkwazi scandal

Last week, the Public Protector cleared the Presidency and the Department of Defence (DoD) of any wrongdoing in relation to catering expenses in the Presidential aircraft Inkwazi scandal.

In the Inkwazi scandal, passengers aboard President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plane enjoyed lavish meals and drinks on their return from the funeral of British Queen Elizabeth II, at a cost of R24 000 per head.

Continued manipulation of Inkwazi catering costs led to the food and drinks price tag rising to R569 000 when Ramaphosa and his team returned from London in 2022.

The Public Protector’s probe followed a complaint from DA leader Johan Steenhuisen following media reports about the scandal in 2023.

Turkey flight

It was also reported that Ramaphosa ordered a flight to Turkey for an inauguration, which was later cancelled.

But the food had already been loaded onto the aircraft, and the flight departed for Cape Town to pick up the president. The next day, the aircraft returned to Waterkloof Airbase due to the cancellation, but apparently, none of the food was returned.

The cancelled Turkey flight cost almost R91 000 for catering alone.

Probe

Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said allegations also included the purchase of luxury items such as “expensive liquor, chocolates, and biltong for VIPs.”

“Evidence showed that catering costs for the London flight totalled R139 319,73, significantly less than alleged. The procurement process adhered to the Presidential Handbook and South African Air Force (SAAF) guidelines, and no alcohol or luxury items were included in the catering orders.”

‘Reasonable care’

In terms of the cancelled Turkey trip, Gcaleka found that “while the situation had resulted in additional costs due to the cancellation, the evidence suggests that reasonable care was exercised, and mitigation steps were taken, such as some of the catering being utilised on two aircraft returning to Pretoria, and non-perishable items being stored for future use to avoid complete wastage.”

“The cancellation of the Turkey flight resulted in a payment of R82 037,84 for catering services, which was in line with the supplier’s cancellation policy.”

“The Public Protector concluded that the Presidency and the DoD acted within legal and policy frameworks, and their conduct did not amount to maladministration or improper behaviour,” Gcaleka said.

