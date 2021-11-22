Weather forecast: Widespread thunderstorms, flooding on the cards today

Cheryl Kahla

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of widespread thunderstorms and flooding across the central interior of the country today.

Heavy downpours and large amounts of small hail were observed across the western and eastern parts of South Africa on Sunday.

Here’s what to expect today.

Thunderstorms and flooding

Saws forecaster Kumsa Masizana said the “upper air system is moving inland over the country”, bringing isolated showers and scattered thunderstorms to most parts of South Africa.

However, it will be widespread over the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal (approximately 80%), as well as the eastern parts of the Free State and the eastern half of the Eastern Cape.

Masizana said the upper air system will then spread to the coastal areas of the Western Cape, specifically along the south coast – the Garden Route.

Yellow level 2 alerts

The Saws issued a yellow level 2 alert for severe thunderstorms over southeastern areas, for strong damaging winds, and large amounts of small hail.

An additional yellow level 2 alert was issued for heavy rain leading to localised flooding along the Garden Route and the Tsitsikamma route in the Eastern Cape.

Emergency services are on high alert, and Gift of the Givers teams are “preparing a full intervention” in George, Mosselbay, and Oudsthoorn.