Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
4 Dec 2021
6:00 am
Weather

Vicious weather: Tips to stay safe from severe thunderstorms

Weather experts warned about the deadly power of lightning after the recent severe thunderstorms across the country.

Picture: iStock
Weather experts warned about the deadly power of lightning after the recent severe thunderstorms across the country. A Gauteng woman who lost her 48-year-old son when he was struck by lightning last year, agreed to speak anonymously. “A year ago my son promised to take his 11-year-old boy fishing at a lake close to home,” she said. She said her grandson still caught a fish and her son sent that photo to his wife minutes before the tragedy. “He was up to his hips in the water and then the lightning struck and it was a direct hit into his...

