Severe thunderstorms expected in parts of SA on Thursday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for thundershowers and isolated showers over the central and eastern parts of the country on Thursday.

As South Africans commemorate the day of reconciliation on Thursday, some will be dealing with disruptive rain, expected to bring 30 to 50ml of rain in a 24 hour period.

“There is a line of thunderstorms developed which is possibly severe in the southern Free State and western areas drifting into the eastern half of the Eastern Cape. They will result in heavy downpours large amounts of small hail as well as strong damaging winds. There is still some rainfall for tonight and tomorrow [Thursday],” said the SAWS.

“There is a redevelopment happening over the northern provinces, scattered widespread showers and thundershowers coming in from the afternoon into the evening [on Wednesday]. We’re also monitoring the northern provinces where disruptive rainfall is likely. Isolated showers and thundershowers central and eastern parts of South Africa with showers and rain in the south coast.”

Yellow level 1 warning: Wind: 17 December 2021: Western and Northern Cape pic.twitter.com/WzH5SagYYn— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 15, 2021

A level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued in southern Free State, eastern half of Eastern Cape and southern Drakenberg of KwaZulu-Natal, said the weather service.

“A level 2 warning has been issued for gail force easterly winds along the west coast tonight going into early hours of tomorrow [Thursday] morning. Tropical moisture tomorrow coming from the north extending into eastern parts of South Africa where it will bring rainfall. There is a level 4 warning for disruptive rain over the north eastern provinces – 30 to 50ml litres of rain expected.”