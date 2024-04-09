Weather update: Extreme weather conditions are coming to an end

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

After a tempestuous few days, most of South Africa will experience cool to warm temperatures with fine conditions—aside from a few showers here and there, and some strong winds in two provinces—on Wednesday.

WATCH: Tshwane EMS rescue trapped driver after at least 15 Centurion roads are flooded

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging wind and waves leading to disruption of beachfront and harbours/port activities between Kei Mouth in the Eastern Cape and Saint Lucia in KwaZulu-Natal.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumlanga:

Fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

Fine and cool to warm.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and cool.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine and warm in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to south-westerly becoming strong in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the north-east. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and rain in the east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to southwesterly, becoming near gale to gale from mid-morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.