Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
29 Dec 2021
6:30 am
Weather

La Niña to thank for Christmas rainfall

Farmers in the Karoo have been particularly hard-hit by a prolonged, eight-year drought, but are now looking at overflowing dams.

Picture: iStock
The prayers of many farmers around the country have been answered as long, soaking rains relieve the sufferings of drought. Executive Director at Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) Theo de Jager said farmers were always grateful for the rain. “To us, rain is life. Farmers will seldom complain about rain, except if it brought great destruction,” he said. De Jager said the rain was not just good rain but it was much needed rain. The farmers in the Karoo were particularly hard-hit by a prolonged, eight-year drought, but are now looking at overflowing dams. “The rain came after one of...

