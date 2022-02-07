Heatwave conditions in parts of Western Cape to persist until Tuesday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that the heatwave conditions in the Cape Winelands and Little Karro in the Western Cape will persist until Tuesday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are also expected over the West Coast in the Western Cape and the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, warned the weather service on Monday evening.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 8.2.2022 pic.twitter.com/BSIWM7Mfrs— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 7, 2022

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy along the southern escarpment at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld.

North West: Fine and warm.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot.

Northern Cape: Fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the north-east and southern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

ALSO READ: Heatwave alert: How to stay cool

Western Cape: Partly cloudy weather along the west and south coast in the morning as well as in the evening where morning fog can be expected, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly north of Cape Agulhas in the morning, otherwise light to moderate westerly to south-westerly reaching fresh north of Cape Columbine by the afternoon.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and warm weather along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the north in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, but light and variable west of Cape St Francis in the morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog patches in places along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the north in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh from late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly.

